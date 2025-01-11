All aspects of Marathi language to be included in World Marathi Conference

Ahead of the World Marathi Conference to be held on January 31 and February 1 and 2, 2025 at Fergusson College, Minister Uday Samant on Friday interacted with authors to elicit their suggestions in connection with the upcoming conference. Samant assured that all aspects of the Marathi language will be included in the conference. Minister Uday Samant on Friday interacted with authors to elicit their suggestions in connection with the upcoming conference. (HT PHOTO)

The interaction was organised at Fergusson College and attended by Maharashtra State Literature and Culture Board president Dr Sadanand More; Maharashtra State Marathi Encyclopaedia Production Board president Dr Ravindra Shobhane; State Marathi Vikas Sanstha board member Dr Ganesh Chandanshive; Marathi Language Department joint secretary Namdev Bhosale; State Marathi Vikas Sanstha director and in-charge secretary of Encyclopaedia Production Board Dr Shamakant Devade; language director Vijaya Donikar; Maharashtra State Literature and Culture Board secretary Meenakshi Patil; and several other senior officials.

Samant said that this is the first World Marathi Conference after the Marathi language was accorded the status of a ‘classical language’. “The conference was earlier held in Mumbai, then Vashi and now in Pune. This time around, it has been organised at Fergusson College for three days namely January 31, February 1 and 2, 2025,” Samant said.

“In this literary conference, a senior author who has made a great contribution to Marathi as well as new authors will be honoured. Apart from this, all committees and their authors who have contributed to the Marathi language getting classical status will also be honoured. In this conference, we are trying to include everyone from authors of children’s literature, women, the youth and elderly people. Also, efforts are being made to bring to this conference those who have contributed to Marathi but could not come forward due to some reason. Even efforts are being made to ensure that Marathi speakers from around the globe participate in this conference of their own will and with the efforts of the state government,” Samant said.

“Emphasis will be placed on the saints’ literature, Abhang Vani, folk art, women’s literature, children’s literature, modern trends in Marathi, and historical/cultural/emotional and modern songs. Programmes on various innovative concepts including the youth can be organised in the grand auditorium of Fergusson College. A hundred book stalls have been planned to promote the reading culture and efforts will be made to set up more stalls,” the minister said.

In the wake of Marathi getting ‘classical language’ status, a proposal will be sent to get more funds from the central government for the development of Marathi. Apart from this, since Prakrit Marathi, which is included in the classical language, is also the origin of Marathi, efforts will be made so that it gets its fair share, Samant informed.

The Marathi language department has decided to start the concept of ‘library on wheels’ at the departmental level after which efforts will also be made to see how it can be implemented at the district level. Efforts are being made to bring industry and Marathi together, and to get industries to provide funds to the libraries through the district collector from their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. Efforts will be made to categorise libraries according to the period of their establishment and provide them with funds for the development of books, furniture, and equipment.

Special Pune-Delhi train for Marathi literary fest

The railways has arranged a special Pune-New Delhi-Pune for citizens to attend the 98th All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan to be held at the national capital from February 21 to February 23. The announcement was made after the minister of state for civil aviation and cooperation and Pune MP Muralidhar Mohol requested Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw for the facility at a recent meeting.

According to officials, the train will depart from Pune on February 19 and the return journey from Delhi is scheduled on February 23. The train will include 20 coaches, including sleeper class and pantry coaches.

“The railway minister accepted our request for a special train. On behalf of Marathi authors, literature lovers and readers, we express our gratitude to Ashwini Vaishnavji,” said Mohol.