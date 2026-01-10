At 6.9°C, Pune district logs season’s lowest minimum temperature

Pune district woke up to its coldest morning of the season on Friday, January 9, as minimum temperature dropped sharply to 6.9 degrees Celsius at NDA and Haveli, intensifying the winter chill across the city and nearby areas. The temperature was notably lower than the state’s minimum temperature with Ahilyanagar recording 7.5 degrees Celsius, making Pune the coldest location in Maharashtra Friday morning. The temperature was notably lower than the state’s minimum temperature with Ahilyanagar recording 7.5 degrees Celsius, making Pune the coldest location in Maharashtra Friday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius, Pashan 8.3 degrees Celsius, and Malin 7.8 degrees Celsius; reflecting widespread cooling across both urban and rural parts of Pune district.

In the eastern and central parts of the city, Hadapsar recorded 11.6 degrees Celsius, Dapodi 11.9 degrees Celsius, Dudulgaon 12.2 degrees Celsius, Bhor 12.4 degrees Celsius, and Girivan 12.7 degrees Celsius. Whereas Chinchwad recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius, Wadgaonsheri 14.8 degrees Celsius, and Magarpatta remained relatively warmer at 15.3 degrees Celsius.

Other locations across Pune district too saw low temperatures, with Baramati at 9.2 degrees Celsius, Daund at 9.5 degrees Celsius, Kurkavande at 9.6 degrees Celsius, Talegaon at 9.8 degrees Celsius, and Ambegaon at 10.0 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Nimgiri recorded 10.7 degrees Celsius and Lavale saw a minimum temperature of 11.5 degrees Celsius.

The sudden fall in mercury after nearly a week of above-normal night temperatures marked a significant shift in weather conditions, leading to noticeably colder early mornings.

Meteorologists have attributed the sharp drop in night temperatures to clear skies and the influence of cooler northerly winds, which lead to rapid heat loss during the night.

The IMD has forecast that cold mornings are likely to persist over the next few days. Citizens, particularly children and senior citizens, have been advised to take necessary precautions during the ongoing cold spell.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said, “The city is likely to experience mainly clear weather conditions at least till January 15, and therefore minimum temperatures are expected to remain on the lower side.”