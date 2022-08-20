ATS nabs man from Shirdi for planting IED under Punjab cop’s vehicle
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man from Shirdi on Saturday in connection with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted under the vehicle of an officer of the Punjab police, an official said.
According to ATS, in a joint operation with the Punjab police, the ATS conducted a search in Shirdi town of Ahmednagar district and apprehended the accused, identified as Rajendra, in the early hours of Saturday.
The arrested accused has been handed over to the team from the Punjab police, the official said.
Earlier this week, the Punjab police arrested two people from Delhi in connection with the IED found hidden under the SUV of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh at Ranjit Avenue locality of Amritsar.
The Punjab police had sent teams to different states to nab the suspects involved in the crime.
(With Agency inputs)
Ludhiana | PSPCL directed to revise resident’s electricity bill
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to revise the electricity bill of a city-based senior citizen. Raj Kumar Thapar, 64, of Haibowal Kalan, had submitted a complaint against the corporation, Aggar Nagar Unit-2 sub-division , Ludhiana, through assistant executive and executive engineers (referred as opposite party or OP), alleging deficiency of services. The complaint Raj Kumar said he had a domestic power connection.
Pune police save man who tried to commit suicide
Bhosari MIDC police saved the life of a Moshi resident who attempted to hang Sukare on August 18. According to police officials, Sukare, tried to hang himself at 9.30 am on August 18. Before the act, he recorded a video and sent it to his friends and relatives. This is Sukare's second suicide attempt. Earlier, in his first suicidal attempt, Sukare tried to cut his hand nerve with blade, said officials.
Ludhiana | Health dept collects 6 milk samples to check adulteration
The district health department collected six samples of milk from dairy units/shops in Sidhwan Bet area and Jagraon on Saturday. A total of 12 samples, including milk, cheese, ghee, pulses samples etc, were collected by a team of food inspectors. District health officer (DHO) Dr Gurpreet Singh said the samples were being collected as per the directions of the Food and Drugs Administration, Punjab, with a focus on checking milk adulteration.
Covid testing in Pune city limits reported a decline
The samples collected for Covid testing within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits since the start of August is 24,162, which is less as compared to previous months. The figure in July was 12,848. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation reported 69 cases and rural Pune 32 cases. The Centre in August has directed state governments to increase testing for Covid and monitor cases.
PCB , KCB missing in grant aid given to 44 cantonments in country
Pune Cantonment Board and Khadki Cantonment Board did not find their place in the list despite being financially starved for the past five years. Both Pune and Khadki cantonment boards are facing severe fund shortage which has affected the administrative working of the twin board administrations. Only July 8, the state urban department had sent a letter to CEOs of seven cantonments comprising Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Dehu road, Deolali, Kamptee, Khadki and Pune.
