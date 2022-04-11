Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa row:Vasant More to remain with MNS
PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Vasant More, who had differed with party chief Raj Thackeray over the latter’s attack on azaan from loudspeakers atop mosques on Monday said he would remain loyal with the party.
Vasant More, who was Pune unit chief of the MNS, said he had met Thackeray on Monday and was “100 per cent” satisfied with the talks.
Earlier, Thackeray had sacked More from his position. Other parties extended an invitation to More and asked him to join their party. Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also spoke with him.
After the meeting More said, “All my doubts have been cleared. Raj saheb has asked to me attend tomorrow’s rally in Thane. He said I will get answers to all the questions in the rally. I am 100 per cent satisfied. I had been saying since the first day that I am with the MNS and will remain with the MNS.”
Serum Institute continues to put Covishield production on hold, 200 million doses in stock
PUNE Pune-based Serum Institute of India has put on hold the production of Covishield since the past three months, as the demand for the vaccine has gone down. The production was halted in January due to the consistent drop in demand as India saw wider coverage of the first dose. India's vaccine coverage till Saturday crossed 185 crore which includes first and second dose.
Visva Bharati asst professor arrested for alleged casteist slur against student
According to the FIR, an assistant professor of Manipuri dance, Sumit Basu, had made some casteist remarks against Somnath Sow, a student of economics department while the latter was having tea at a local stall on September 17. Earlier in August 2021, Somnath Sow along with two other students, was expelled for three years by the VBU authorities for taking part in a campus protest. Bose approached the district court for anticipatory bail.
Tooth removed from six-year-old’s lung
Mumbai A six-year-old boy got a fresh lease of life after doctors of a Mira Road hospital successfully removed a tooth from his lungs in a recent surgery. The minor from Boisar had accidentally swallowed the tooth after it broke. Later, after he developed breathing difficulties, his parents rushed him to the Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, where the doctors found the tooth lodged in his right lung. His parents expressed relief after the procedure.
3 BJP teams to travel across K'taka to prepare for 2023 assembly polls
BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tuesday, aimed at preparing the ground for the State Assembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday. Making an appeal to end the flare-up of communal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as "children of one mother."
No reason to worry till a new variant is detected: Delhi health minister
With India reporting its first XE variant case of Covid-19, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday that there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected. For the past few days, the daily tally has been above the 100-mark, stoking fears of a worsening pandemic situation. The XE variant in India has been detected in Gujarat's Vadodara. The patient had a travel history to Mumbai.
