Beed files first FIR over illegal water lifting

PUNE: The Beed district administration has registered Maharashtra’s first FIR against individuals allegedly drawing water illegally from an irrigation project using electric pumps, as the drought-hit district steps up efforts to protect its dwindling water resources. Beed district administration registers Maharashtra’s first FIR against individuals allegedly drawing water illegally from an irrigation project using electric pumps. (HT)

A separate non-cognisable (NC) complaint was also registered at Dharur Police Station after individuals allegedly obstructed officials from discharging their duties at another water body on Thursday.

“A joint team of the water resources department and police inspected the Upper Kundalika Medium Project in Wadwani taluka on October 7 and found farmers allegedly drawing water using electric pumps without permission,” said Beed police officials. When directed to remove the pumps, some allegedly argued with the team and obstructed government work.

An FIR was registered at Wadwani Police Station on October 8 under Sections 221, 223(a), 3(5) and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the district administration said.

In a separate operation at the Aranwadi storage tank in Kaij taluka on October 8, officials from the minor irrigation sub-division, Kaij, and police found electric pumps allegedly being used to draw water without authorisation. An NC complaint was subsequently registered at Dharur Police Station.

Beed district collector Vivek Johnson has warned that unauthorised extraction of water from irrigation projects would invite legal action under the Maharashtra Irrigation Act and the BNS.