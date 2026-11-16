PUNE: Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad now have a new app-based cab and autorickshaw service, with Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah launching Bharat Taxi in the city on Sunday. Developed on the cooperative model, the platform aims to challenge private ride-hailing aggregators by offering commuters government-approved fares while allowing drivers to retain their entire earnings without paying commissions to the company. Bharat Taxi enters Pune, promises zero commission for drivers and fixed fares for commuters

The launch took place at the National Heavy Engineering Cooperative (NHEC) premises in Talegaon Dabhade. Addressing the gathering, Shah said Bharat Taxi was conceived to end the exploitation of drivers by private taxi aggregators, which deduct a significant portion of their earnings as commission.

“For years, several taxi companies exploited our driver brothers and sisters. That is why we conceived Bharat Taxi as a cooperative initiative. Those who were earlier merely called drivers are now our ‘sarathi’ brothers and sisters and have become owners of Bharat Taxi. It is their own company. The platform will function with complete transparency, without any commission deductions, and the entire amount will be directly credited to the Sarathi’s account. Bharat Taxi has already been launched in Mumbai and is now being launched in Pune and Nashik. Soon, it will also be launched in Kolhapur, Nagpur and Solapur,” Shah said.

The Pune launch comes amid growing concerns among commuters over surge pricing, arbitrary fare revisions and high travel costs charged by private app-based aggregators. Bharat Taxi aims to address these concerns through a fare structure approved by the Regional Transport Office (RTO), under which passengers will not face additional charges due to peak-hour demand, traffic congestion or adverse weather conditions.

The announced fares for Pune include ₹18 per kilometre for autorickshaws, ₹24 for motorcycles offering pillion services, ₹25 for motor sedans and ₹32 for SUVs.

Mohit Mitra, city head of Bharat Taxi Pune, said the platform had received a positive response from drivers and would focus on providing affordable and reliable transport across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“Bharat Taxi offers government-approved fares across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Passengers will not face financial exploitation and can expect a safe ride within about four-and-a-half minutes of booking,” Mitra said.

The platform has recorded around 50,000 driver registrations and plans to expand its network to improve vehicle availability across the region. Besides local rides, it has also started intercity services, with Pune-Mumbai being the first route. The next phase of expansion is expected to include Pune-Nashik, Pune-Solapur and Pune-Kolhapur, offering commuters another option for intercity travel.