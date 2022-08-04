Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune
Sovaji Kamble, sole bread earner in the family, who owns a bike taxi, is a worried man, his two-wheeler was seized by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) for illegally-running business.
“First, I was told to pay a fine of ₹500 and when I came to the RTO office, I was given a challan of ₹10,000. I hardly earn ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month and how can I pay such a huge amount to RTO? I have a family of five members and for the last four days I am daily visiting the RTO office to get back my bike,” said Kamble.
Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis.
Another bike-taxi owner Ram Singh, a 19-year-old student, who joined work last week said, “I am a student and for pocket money, I started working as a bike taxi driver, but within a few days I was caught by the RTO inspectors and now I have been handed over a challan of ₹13,000.”
“Rather than taking action against the company the RTO is taking action against us,” he said.
As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally running, app-based bike taxis and despite repeated warnings and action was taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
“Daily our RTO inspectors are carrying out the drive to get hold of culprits. We had already sent notices to all the app-based aggregator companies. As legally the bike taxis are still not allowed in Maharashtra state and we are following the orders from the head office to carry out the drive,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.
-
TET case: Pune cyber police to probe alleged links
Pune cyber police suspect involvement of more agents in Teacher Eligibility Test result manipulation case and will interrogate the 7,880 disqualified candidates. DS Hake, inspector, cyber police said the police have randomly picked 10 such candidates from each district to get information. According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in mark manipulation case.
-
Covid hospitalisation remains low in Pune
The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. However, Pune district's weekly positivity rate continues to remain the highest in Maharashtra at 14.45 per cent between July 22 to August 2. Speaking about the hospitalisation, assistant chief at PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that till August 1, there were only 110 patients admitted in PMC limits for Covid care.
-
TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants. The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.
-
Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station
The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.
-
Work on Baner metro station begins
The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is slowly inching forward, with utility trenching beginning at Baner, thus clearing the way for the station to come up soon. According to officials, the diversions on the Baner road have helped to speed up the work for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. This 23.3 km Pune Metro Line-3 will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar's Civil Court through 23 elevated stations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics