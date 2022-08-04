Home / Cities / Pune News / Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune

Bike taxi riders shell out hefty fines in Pune

pune news
Published on Aug 04, 2022 11:16 PM IST
Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis
Rather than taking action against the company the RTO is taking action against us, say bike taxi riders. People who were fined at Pune RTO. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Rather than taking action against the company the RTO is taking action against us, say bike taxi riders. People who were fined at Pune RTO. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Sovaji Kamble, sole bread earner in the family, who owns a bike taxi, is a worried man, his two-wheeler was seized by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) for illegally-running business.

“First, I was told to pay a fine of 500 and when I came to the RTO office, I was given a challan of 10,000. I hardly earn 15,000 to 20,000 per month and how can I pay such a huge amount to RTO? I have a family of five members and for the last four days I am daily visiting the RTO office to get back my bike,” said Kamble.

Since August 1, Pune RTO has started a drive against illegally running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike taxis.

Another bike-taxi owner Ram Singh, a 19-year-old student, who joined work last week said, “I am a student and for pocket money, I started working as a bike taxi driver, but within a few days I was caught by the RTO inspectors and now I have been handed over a challan of 13,000.”

“Rather than taking action against the company the RTO is taking action against us,” he said.

As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally running, app-based bike taxis and despite repeated warnings and action was taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.

“Daily our RTO inspectors are carrying out the drive to get hold of culprits. We had already sent notices to all the app-based aggregator companies. As legally the bike taxis are still not allowed in Maharashtra state and we are following the orders from the head office to carry out the drive,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Ashwini Kumar (L) and Sukhdev Dere (R) arrested by Pune police in 2021. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

    TET case: Pune cyber police to probe alleged links

    Pune cyber police suspect involvement of more agents in Teacher Eligibility Test result manipulation case and will interrogate the 7,880 disqualified candidates. DS Hake, inspector, cyber police said the police have randomly picked 10 such candidates from each district to get information. According to the investigators, insiders from the department and GA software, and agents were involved in mark manipulation case.

  • The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Covid hospitalisation remains low in Pune

    The hospitalisation rate of patients in Pune Municipal Corporation is just 6.90 per cent of the active cases, said health department officials. However, Pune district's weekly positivity rate continues to remain the highest in Maharashtra at 14.45 per cent between July 22 to August 2. Speaking about the hospitalisation, assistant chief at PMC health department, Dr Sanjeev Wavare said that till August 1, there were only 110 patients admitted in PMC limits for Covid care.

  • Accused Tukaram Supe (in white) at cyber police station in Pune. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)

    TET results from 2013 will be scrutinised: MSCE

    The Maharashtra State Council of Examination officials have decided to scrutinise again the results of candidates who appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test since 2013 after the alleged malpractices leading to disqualification of 7,880 aspirants. The Hindustan Times on Wednesday reported about a notification by MSCE of disqualifying 7,880 TET candidates and barring them from appearing for the exam following their involvement in alleged manipulation of results.

  • An aerial view of Chitrakoot Ground, where a film set installed had caught fire on July 29. (Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

    Chitrakoot Ground, where blaze erupted was reserved for a fire station

    The major fire incident that broke out at a film set installed at the Chitrakoot Ground on July 29, could have been averted, had there been a fire station at the ground as proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in its development plan. The incident claimed the life of a 32-year-old labourer.

  • Metro work in progress at Baner in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

    Work on Baner metro station begins

    The proposed Metro Line 3 that will run between Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar is slowly inching forward, with utility trenching beginning at Baner, thus clearing the way for the station to come up soon. According to officials, the diversions on the Baner road have helped to speed up the work for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. This 23.3 km Pune Metro Line-3 will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar's Civil Court through 23 elevated stations.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out