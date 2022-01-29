Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

Kissht raises ₹100 crore funding led by Trifecta Capital and Northern Arc

Kissht has raised ₹100 crore in funding led by Trifecta Capital and Northern Arc. The company has so far raised over ₹270 crore in equity and over ₹1,200 crore in debt investments. In the current round, Trifecta and Nothern Arc have each subscribed to ₹50 crore of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

The company will utilise the funds to expand its scale of operations, further enhance its product offerings including credit cards for small business/shops and further improve underwriting capabilities even in smaller tier towns of India where instant credit is still a dream to many.

Krishnan Vishwanathan, co-founder, Kissht, said that “Our aim at Kissht is to bring instant, hassle-free credit on the back of our self- learning, strong underwriting and collection capabilities paving the way for lower income and small-business owner segment. This funding will further aid our goal of removing financial constraints, expanding our footprint across tier-2 centres in India.”

SecureThings.ai wins innovation award

Automotive Cybersecurity product company SecureThings.ai has been lauded with the Technology Innovation Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan.

Vishal Bajpai, co-founder and CEO at SecureThings.ai said, “We are delighted to announce that SecureThings.ai has been recognised in effectively addressing cybersecurity challenges for automotive manufacturers.”

Founded in late 2017, SecureThings.ai provides a machine-learning based real-time cyber security solution for connected vehicles. Their experts help automotive manufacturers understand the potential risks and vulnerabilities around their products by assessing the life-cycle of automotive production.

“SecureThings.ai offers comprehensive and customised protection solutions for real-time in-vehicle, network, and in-vehicle network use cases,” said Kaushik Madhavan, vice president - mobility at Frost & Sullivan.

Nasscom enterprise innovation challenge

Global industry experts, researchers, academia, start-ups and enterprises from across the globe are set to come together to identify challenges, opportunities and develop market-ready tech-based solutions in ESG practices at the second edition of the Enterprise Innovation Challenge (EIC) platform organised by Nasscom Centre of Excellence (CoE) for IoT & AI in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Centre of Excellence, Nasscom, said, “This season of Enterprise Innovation Challenge (EIC) will aim at mapping the progress while looking at innovative strategies to create viable and localised use cases to overcome the unanticipated risks of environmental, social, and (corporate) governance (ESG). This challenge will further help in the discovery of promising start-ups that leverage cutting-edge technologies to develop impactful real-life solutions for problem statements identified by leading enterprises. We also aspire to help the industry set up flexible, ethical, and innovative standards for the future.”

The flagship challenge is being organised from January to March 2022 and will provide an opportunity for ESG startups and scaleups to solve issues for enterprises by fostering state-of-the-art innovations and technologies in ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) practices.

SignDesk rolls out an SMB eSign platform

Reg-Tech company ‘SignDesk’ has released a business eSign platform for India’s 3+ lakh SMBs (60+ million MSMEs) to create, sign and store documents completely online.

The platform offers custom, legally valid templates for businesses to create documents instantly at scale and Aadhaar eSignatures for businesses to get documents signed remotely.

Krupesh Bhat, founder of SignDesk said, “Adoption rates for Aadhaar eSignatures are low since the usual providers are neither a good price fit nor product fit for Indian businesses who need a cost-effective and lightweight solution that does the job. By adopting eSignatures and digital documentation, businesses stand to save up to 22,000 hours annually, cut expenses by 60-85 per cent, and save 2.5 billion trees in less than two decades.”

Co-founder Ashok Kadsur said, “eSignatures can enable businesses to seamlessly move to a digital environment that is safe, secure, accessible and fast.”

now.gg launches fungible games platform

now.gg, the mobile cloud company, announced its now.gg Fungible Games (NFG) platform for mobile games developed on Unity, Unreal and Cocos engines. now.gg Fungible Games combines several unique technical capabilities to create a mobile Metaverse.

“I am a big Marvel fan and awed by how they interlink the movies to create the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Mobile Metaverse is inspired by Marvel. Games today are like movies, what if you could interlink them with Matter, Avatars, Space and Time. Matter being things like weapons in a game, Avatars being the heroes, Space are things like maps with portals like Dr Strange can make, and Time is the time of the gamer.” said Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of now.gg.

NFG enables the unbundling of the game so pieces of it can be owned by different people, its dynamic re-composition in the cloud, and delivery to the gamer.