New TSA PreCheck program allows non-travelers past security – all about Gateside

A new Transportation Security Administration program is allowing some people to cross the airport security checkpoint and walk a loved one to the gate. The once-routine tradition is being brought back at a time when the airport security checkpoint marked the place where families have been saying goodbye for over two decades. New TSA PreCheck program allows non-travelers past security (Pexel - representational image)

Gateside by TSA PreCheck lets approved visitors without plane tickets to pass through security at over a dozen participating airports.

Loved ones were allowed to go with travelers to their gates before security restrictions changed after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Families and friends could share a meal, wait for boarding and have a last hug before the flight.

Catherine Largent, who lives in Dallas and flies in and out of DFW, an airport that already offers the program, said that it helps to make navigating a busy airport less overwhelming.

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“It always feels so rushed when you’re having to say goodbye right when you get out of the car,” she said, per WVTM13. “But to be able to have that extra second of time and not feel those emotions for such a split second would be great.”

Mike Largent recalled the time when seeing someone off at the airport was about more than just dropping them at the curb.

“I was actually traveling on 9/11,” he said. “I definitely understand why they had to change and implement some more stringent security measures. With this new program, it would just be nice to be able to still have all the rigorous screening that you have to go through anyway to travel and know that that’s still there, but then know that you can still go to the gate to say goodbye to your loved one.”

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Chris Cramer said that the ritual returning is a reminder of how the country has changed since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“My hope is number one that we never, ever forget kind of that time. You know, I remember exactly where I was when that happened,” he said. “I’m excited that you take away some of those safety concerns because I felt like we lost a lot of rights overnight under the guise of our security, so I’d be really grateful to get a lot of those things back.”

How does Gateside by TSA PreCheck work? According to the TSA, “Gateside by TSA PreCheck provides members with access to the terminal beyond airport security, even when they aren’t flying. Just use your KTN to apply and use the same dedicated TSA PreCheck lanes for a smoother entry. As an exclusive benefit for our most trusted travelers, this new program makes it easier to return to the gate for welcomes and send-offs, meet friends during a layover, and enjoy dining and shopping along the way, bringing back the moments that once defined air travel.”

The program is free. However, visitors must:

Be eligible through TSA PreCheck or another qualifying Known Traveler Number

Apply for a Gateside pass for each planned airport visit

Apply at least one day — but no more than three days — before the visit

Receive approval before arriving at the airport

Bring an acceptable form of identification

Go through security screening before going to the terminal Passes are valid for one calendar day. Daily availability might be limited.While children are allowed to go with an eligible parent or guardian, they must be included on the approved reservation.

Airports on the list Gateside is currently available at as many as 13 airports across the United States, including Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, and San Diego International Airport, ABC News reported.

The other participating airports are Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport, Indianapolis International Airport, Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport, Will Rogers International Airport, Eppley Airfield and Salt Lake City International Airport.

TSA reportedly said that it is planning to add more airports to the list as the program rolls out across the nation.