Blood banks may run dry in Pune in next 3-4 days: Officials

Several blood banks in Pune city have reported a shortage given the drop in donations and fewer donation camps being organised. The current stock in the blood banks is enough to suffice only for the next three to four days, said officials. The city is facing an acute shortage of specific blood type units like A positive, B positive, and O positive blood groups. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOT)

Since the past two weeks, there has been a shortage of blood in the city. The city is facing an acute shortage of specific blood type units like A positive, B positive, and O positive blood groups.

Officials were hopeful that the blood donation camps likely to happen on the occasion of Republic Day will replenish the stock of blood. However, this year a significant drop in the blood donation camps was witnessed on January 26.

Ram Bangad, founder, NGO Raktache Nate, said, there is a shortage of blood as few people are coming forward for blood donation.

“This year around 40 blood donation camps were conducted during Republic Day, unlike 70 to 75 camps conducted on the same occasion in the past. Even the number of blood bags collected during the donation camps has reduced. The long weekend, surge in health ailments and the statewide agitation have affected the blood donation camps,” he said.

Following the shortage of blood, relatives of patients are forced to look for donors or offer blood replacement to the banks in exchange for the blood. Most of the government-run blood banks in the city are reporting acute shortages of blood.

Dr Nisha Teli, blood transfusion officer at the Metro Blood Bank, Aundh, said, for the past two weeks we have been facing a shortage of blood. Currently, we have only one bag of B Positive blood type and 17 bags of other blood units.

“This year during the Republic Day we received only 19 blood bags and every month we require more than 200 blood bags. We have been contacting other blood banks but most of them are facing a shortage of blood,” she said.

Dr Teli, said, there are a few blood camps scheduled in February and hopefully we will get a good amount of blood units. Citizens should come forward and donate blood to save lives,” she said.