Bomb threat emails sent to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 08, 2024 06:46 AM IST
Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal
Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal at 3.48 pm and 8.43 pm on November 6.
According to the complainant, Mandar Dattatreya Karamkar, the mail was sent from swetha_balakrishnan@hotmail.com to principal.mcpune@bharatividyapeeth.edu of the college located on Pune-Satara Road. The mail asked the institute management to vacate the college’s hostel area claiming a bomb had been placed at the campus.
Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 125, 351(2) and 353 (1) (b) while senior officials visited the spot to assess the situation.
