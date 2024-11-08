Bomb threat emails sent to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal at 3.48 pm and 8.43 pm on November 6. Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complainant, Mandar Dattatreya Karamkar, the mail was sent from swetha_balakrishnan@hotmail.com to principal.mcpune@bharatividyapeeth.edu of the college located on Pune-Satara Road. The mail asked the institute management to vacate the college’s hostel area claiming a bomb had been placed at the campus.

Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 125, 351(2) and 353 (1) (b) while senior officials visited the spot to assess the situation.