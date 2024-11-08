Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bomb threat emails sent to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 08, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal at 3.48 pm and 8.43 pm on November 6.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have lodged an FIR against a person for sending bomb threat emails to Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College principal. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the complainant, Mandar Dattatreya Karamkar, the mail was sent from swetha_balakrishnan@hotmail.com to principal.mcpune@bharatividyapeeth.edu of the college located on Pune-Satara Road. The mail asked the institute management to vacate the college’s hostel area claiming a bomb had been placed at the campus.

Police have filed a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 125, 351(2) and 353 (1) (b) while senior officials visited the spot to assess the situation.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //