Businessman injured in firing incident; third in three days

Pune: In the third incident in a row, a construction material supplier was injured in a daylight firing reported at Kondhwa. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The incident took place at Salvenagar at around 12.30 pm on Monday.

The police have arrested three accused identified as Bablu Sayyad, Tanmay Sakharam Bhusare and Akash Arun Jagtap for the incident that left Dilip Balasaheb Gaikwad, 43, owner of Shri Datta Suppliers firm, injured.

According to the police, the accused visited the shop of Gaikwad to purchase sand. However, an argument broke between both sides and the accused fired three rounds at Gaikwad and one bullet hit his stomach.

On Sunday, the Haveli police arrested 10 persons for an attack and open firing incident reported at Sambarewadi that left one dead and another critically injured.

Uruli Kanchan police arrested businessman Dashrath Vitthal Shitole on Saturday for firing from his licenced pistol at one Kaluram Gote and leaving him injured.

On Thursday, criminal Sachin Dattu Nadhe was held for opening fire at a former corporator at Rahul Bar and Khushboo Restaurant located at Kalewadi of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Firearm seized

Pune rural police seized an Austrian made pistol, a rifle and 215 live rounds from the 46-year-old businessman involved in the open firing at Uruli Kanchan on Saturday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Bapu alias Dashrath Vitthal Shitole from Shitolewasti who was in realty business. Other arrested include Nilima Shitole, 42; Jignesh Bapu alias Dashrath Shitole, 19; Asha Suresh Bhosale, 52; and Nikhil Ashok Bhosale, 25 from Inamdarwasti. The arrested accused were granted custody till September 18.

According to the police, the firing incident took place due to a financial dispute between Vitthal and injured Kaluram Gote. arrested fired four rounds at Gote and left the latter with leg and hand injuries.

Pune rural superintendent of police Pankaj Deshmukh said, “We are probing how much bullet rounds is allowed with licenced firearms.”