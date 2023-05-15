Home / Cities / Pune News / 21-year-old student dies by suicide in Pune

21-year-old student dies by suicide in Pune

May 15, 2023 11:05 PM IST

According to the police, the second year arts student from Parbhani district was staying at the hostel of state department and preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams

A 21-year-old died by suicide at a college hostel room on Monday, said police.

A case has been registered at the Vishrantwadi police station, and the body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the suicide note recovered from the room of the deceased, the student expressed his struggle with depression and stated that no one should be held responsible for his untimely demise.

A case has been registered at the Vishrantwadi police station, and the body has been sent to Sassoon General Hospital for autopsy.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com

