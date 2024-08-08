Colleges charging tuition fees from girl students will lose affiliation: Min

For the running 642 courses in the state, the Maharashtra government has sanctioned fee-waiver for girls from families with income of ₹8 lakh or less. Affiliation of institutes seeking fees from such students will be cancelled. Also, a toll-free helpline for girls will be launched soon and a task force of 10 people will be formed to inspect colleges, said Chandrakant Patil, higher and technical education minister, at a meeting in the city on Thursday. Also, a toll-free helpline for girls will be launched soon and a task force of 10 people will be formed to inspect colleges, said Chandrakant Patil, higher and technical education minister, at a meeting in the city on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

“We have received reports of some colleges in the state charging fees from girl students. While tuition fees are waived, other costs are charged. A team has been formed to visit colleges and examine the amount that students will have to pay, and a decision will be taken soon,” he said.

Patil has appealed to girl students to write an essay on problems that they face and send it to authorities to understand and take necessary steps.