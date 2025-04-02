Coming: A third double-decker flyover at Kothrud

After the Nal Stop flyover at Karve Road and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) flyover at Ganeshkhind Road, Pune is set to get a third double-decker flyover at Kothrud with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) proposing an ₹85 crore flyover at Paud Road running from the garbage depot to Lohia Information Technology (IT) Park, Bhusari Colony. Heavy traffic during peak hours and multiple signals cause congestion, especially on the 1.5 km stretch between Lohia IT Park and the garbage depot. (HT PHOTO)

Sandeep Patil, executive engineer of the project department, said, “Based on the Nal Stop double-decker flyover model, we have asked the Maha-Metro to submit a plan for a similar flyover on the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk metro extension route at Lohia IT Park, Bhusari Colony, to help reduce traffic congestion.”

Atul Gadgil, director (works) of the Maha-Metro, said, “We have prepared a draft design for the double-decker flyover from Vanaz to Lohia IT Park. The flyover will be 700-metre-long and is estimated to cost around ₹85 crore. The proposal has been sent to the PMC for approval in the general body meeting. No additional land is required as the flyover will be built along the existing road.”

Paud Road is an important route for Pune’s western areas and connects to the Pune-Mumbai Highway. Heavy traffic during peak hours and multiple signals cause congestion, especially on the 1.5 km stretch between Lohia IT Park and the garbage depot. Earlier, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had proposed a flyover to resolve the problem. However, since the Maha-Metro is extending the metro line to Chandani Chowk, it has now proposed this new flyover similar to the Nal Stop flyover constructed by it on the suggestion of the PMC.

The Nal Stop flyover is 550-metre-long and helps vehicles move from Law College Road and Mhatre Bridge to Karve Road. Work on it began in early 2019; it has ramps at both ends. Whereas the SPPU flyover is 1.7-km-long and runs from Pune University Chowk to e-square junction. The SPPU flyover is part of metro line 3 (Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar). The metro is being extended to improve connectivity, with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi corridors (33.1 km) under phase 1 operational. Whereas the Swargate to Katraj corridor (5.5 km) is in the tendering process and the PCMC to Nigdi corridor is under construction. Under phase 2 of the metro extension, the Vanaz to Chandani Chowk corridor will cover 1.12 km and have two stations; the Ramwadi to Wagholi/Vitthalwadi extension will cover 11.63 km and have 11 stations; and a major corridor from Khadakwasla to Swargate, Hadapsar and Kharadi will stretch 25.51 km and have 22 stations.