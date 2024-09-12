Cong Muslim, Dalit leaders demand fair representation in assembly polls

Pune: Muslim candidates in Pune are pushing the Congress to give them representation in the upcoming assembly polls. Senior state leaders, including Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, and Sushilkumar Shinde, heard the demands of Muslim aspirants seeking party tickets at the meeting held for western Maharashtra at Congress Bhavan recently. Muslim candidates in Pune are pushing the Congress to give them representation in the upcoming assembly polls. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Muslims and Dalits had largely supported the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) during the Lok Sabha elections. Now, aspirants from the communities are seeking a share in power, requesting assembly tickets from Congress for Pune district. Pune has 21 assembly seats — eight in the city, three in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and ten in the district.

Despite having significant Muslim voter base in constituencies like Hadapsar and Pune Cantonment, Pune has not had a Muslim candidate for many years prompting their leaders to formally demand representation in the upcoming election. Mukhtar Shaikh, former corporator who is seeking ticket from the Kasba Peth assembly constituency, said, “Our community has consistently supported the MVA and it’s time for the party to do justice to us.”

Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde said, “It is true that Muslims and Dalits have voted for the Congress, and both communities have rejected the BJP. The party will definitely try to ensure justice for all.”

Among those seeking tickets are Avinash Salvi, representing the Buddhist community, from Pune Cantonment, and Shaikh from Kasba Peth

Dalit leaders are also making similar demands. The MVA’s narrative, portraying the BJP as aiming to change the Constitution, resonated well with Dalit voters during the Lok Sabha polls, and now the community leaders are calling for tickets in recognition of their support.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is also facing similar challenges.

The Republican Party of India (RPI) has criticised the BJP for not providing enough power-sharing opportunities. Parshuram Wadekar of the RPI said, “We have worked loyally for the BJP in several elections without expecting much in return. While Ramdas Athawale secured a ministerial position at the Centre, there has been little representation for RPI leaders across Maharashtra. We are now officially demanding assembly seats, including Pune Cantonment.”