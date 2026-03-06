Pune - A major tanker accident near the Navale Bridge on National Highway 48, which connects Pune and Bengaluru, caused injuries and a temporary traffic jam on the busy road Thursday afternoon. The incident took place around 12:45pm near the Ambegaon descent, when the driver of a goods container reportedly lost control of the vehicle. Container rams vehicles near Navale Bridge, 3 injured

According to officials, the container rammed into four to five private vehicles before overturning on the road. In the accident, three people, including the container driver, sustained serious injuries. All the injured were immediately shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, traffic congestion developed again in the Navale Bridge stretch, a location known for frequent accidents due to the steep gradient. Personnel from the highway police, traffic police, and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

Several passengers and drivers trapped inside the damaged vehicles were safely pulled out with the help of local residents and emergency response teams. Authorities also cleared the accident-damaged vehicles and the overturned container from the road to restore traffic movement.

Providing details about the incident, senior inspector Sharad Jhine of Ambegaon police station said, “The goods container bearing registration number MH-04-JU-8184 was travelling towards Katraj. While crossing the Jambhulwadi valley bridge towards the New Katraj Tunnel, the driver lost control of the vehicle. The container crashed into 4-5 private vehicles ahead of it and overturned. The container driver sustained serious injuries. Several passengers and drivers from the impacted vehicles were trapped inside, following which local citizens and emergency teams were called to the spot to rescue them. In total, three persons, including the container driver were seriously injured, while other passengers suffered minor injuries.”

Inspector Jhine further said that police are registering a case against the container driver at Ambegaon police station and are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident. Due to the crash, traffic slowed in the Navale Bridge area, also affecting vehicles on the opposite carriageway. The congestion lasted for about 30 minutes before highway police cleared the road and restored normal traffic flow.