The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has permitted the diversion of 47 nullahs over the past several years but has been unable to provide details of the reasons behind the approvals. The issue came up during the civic general body meeting on Friday, where senior Congress corporator Arvind Shinde questioned whether the decisions were taken in the public interest or to accommodate real estate developers. The diversion of natural drainage channels has raised concerns over their potential impact on stormwater flow and the city’s flood management system. (HT) more

Shinde also raised concerns over changes to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR), concessions in floor space index (FSI) and transfer of development rights (TDR), and the safety of buildings being constructed across the city.

During the meeting, PMC city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar was unable to provide figures and details in response to several questions. He assured corporators that some of the information would be submitted later.

The diversion of natural drainage channels has raised concerns over their potential impact on stormwater flow and the city’s flood management system.

When Shinde sought details of the number of nullahs diverted over the past four to five years, the civic administration initially failed to provide the figures. It later disclosed that 47 diversions had been permitted. However, officials could not provide reasons for individual approvals or establish how many were linked to development proposals.

“The nullahs that have been diverted as per the norms and provisions of the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations. The rules allow diversions while keeping the inlet and outlet at the same levels without changing the alignment that could affect the flow,” Pawaskar said.

He said provisions for nullah diversions had existed in development control rules since 1987.

Shinde also sought details of changes proposed by PMC to UDCPR between 2022 and 2026 and changes introduced by the state government without consulting the civic body. Pawaskar said records of objections related to amenity spaces were available, but information on other changes was not readily accessible. He assured the general body that the details would be provided by Monday.

The corporator questioned a provision under which plots located on six-metre-wide roads could receive FSI and TDR benefits based on the availability of a nearby nine-metre-wide road.

Civic officials gave a preliminary estimate that around 100 such cases could exist across the city but were unable to provide verified figures. The issue has raised questions over the implementation of development regulations and the scrutiny of building permissions granted by the civic body.