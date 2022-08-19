Desperate for food and medical treatment inside Pune jail, man plots own arrest

In what highlights the desperation of people who would rather put up with the rough life of a prison than the indignity of a free life outside, a man, 35, diagnosed with kidney failure who had difficulty getting food and medical treatment plotted his own arrest to get timely food and regular dialysis treatment at Yerawada jail in Pune. The accused, identified as Amit Jaganth Kamble, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a woman constable in Yerawada jail of ₹10,000.

According to the police, the accused on August 6 called the woman constable in Yerawada jail and pretended to speak from the ADG office, demanding ₹10,000 to avoid her transfer. The accused said he was part of the clerical staff at the ADG office and claimed he could stop her transfer as he had good relations with seniors. The woman constable transferred ₹10,000 via mobile wallet only to realise that she had been duped. During the interrogation, homeless and unemployed Kamble confessed that he had committed the crime to get arrested so that he could get food, medical treatment and shelter in jail. He had committed crimes in the past as well for the same reasons.

Balkrishna Kadam, senior police inspector at Yerawada police station, said that Kamble required dialysis treatment three to four times a week as both his kidneys were damaged. He was homeless and slept on the footpath near Dagadusheth Ganpati mandir.

Investigating officer Ravindrakumar Warangule said, “Kamble is a kidney patient. Earlier, we had referred him to JJ hospital for his kidney treatment. He knows that he cannot afford the expenses on his food and medical treatment and committed the crime in order to get himself arrested.”

The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable) at Yerawada police station and PSI Warangule is investigating the case further.