Desperate for food and medical treatment inside Pune jail, man plots own arrest

In what highlights the desperation of people who would rather put up with the rough life of a prison than the indignity of a free life outside, a man, 35, diagnosed with kidney failure who had difficulty getting food and medical treatment plotted his own arrest to get timely food and regular dialysis treatment at Yerawada jail in Pune. The accused, identified as Amit Jaganth Kamble, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping a woman constable in Yerawada jail of ₹10,000.
According to the police, the accused on August 6 called the woman constable in Yerawada jail and pretended to speak from the ADG office, demanding ₹10,000 to avoid her transfer. The accused said he was part of the clerical staff at the ADG office and claimed he could stop her transfer as he had good relations with seniors. The woman constable transferred ₹10,000 via mobile wallet only to realise that she had been duped. During the interrogation, homeless and unemployed Kamble confessed that he had committed the crime to get arrested so that he could get food, medical treatment and shelter in jail. He had committed crimes in the past as well for the same reasons.
Balkrishna Kadam, senior police inspector at Yerawada police station, said that Kamble required dialysis treatment three to four times a week as both his kidneys were damaged. He was homeless and slept on the footpath near Dagadusheth Ganpati mandir.
Investigating officer Ravindrakumar Warangule said, “Kamble is a kidney patient. Earlier, we had referred him to JJ hospital for his kidney treatment. He knows that he cannot afford the expenses on his food and medical treatment and committed the crime in order to get himself arrested.”
The police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable) at Yerawada police station and PSI Warangule is investigating the case further.
Ludhiana | ₹20 lakh unaccounted cash recovered from man on train
The CIA staff of Government Railway Police on Thursday rounded up a 60-year-old man after recovering around ₹20 lakh from Singh during a checking on a passenger train. Singh, as per the police officials, was travelling on 20847 Durg Udhampur train and was carrying a suitcase that had around ₹20 lakh in it. Singh works as chief store keeper at Coal India Private Limited, Chhattisgarh.
Ludhiana: Man missing for 2 days found murdered in Payal
The body of a 40-year-old man who had been missing for the past two days was fished out from a canal at Dhamot village in Payal on Thursday. Jagdev has been identified as Jagdev Singh alias Kala. On August 16, the victim's brother, Dalwinder Singh, had filed a complaint stating that Jagdev had been kidnapped. He also found Jagdev's bike, slipper and mobile phone.
Ludhiana: Toddler kidnapped from home in broad daylight
Five men kidnapped a three-month-old toddler in broad daylight from a house at a labour quarter in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandhra Road, on Thursday. The child's mother, Neha, said three masked men barged into her rented accommodation at around 12 pm and abducted her son Nihal. She tried to stop them, but they thrashed her and escaped with two of their aides who waiting for them on two bikes.
Nine years after Dabholkar’s death, rules under Black Magic Act yet to be framed
The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has demanded the formulation of rules for the implementation of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act which was passed by the state government in 2013. According to Dr Narendra Dabholkar, who was the founder of the Samiti son Hamid , Maharashtra has seen three governments so far, but none of them showed the desired alacrity for formulating rules to implement the said law on ground. In this background, strict implementation of the act is necessary.
Traffic curbs in Delhi on Janmashtami
Anticipating a huge turnout of devotees at some prominent temples in the city, including the Laxmi Narayan (Birla Mandir) and Iskcon, to celebrate Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, and religious processions on Friday, the Delhi Police on Thursday said elaborate security and traffic arrangements will be in place to avoid any untoward incidents and traffic chaos that may cause inconvenience to commuters.
