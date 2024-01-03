Discussion on VBA joining INDIA alliance in Delhi this month: Nana Patole

The next round of talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for its inclusion in the Opposition alliance will take place in Delhi, said Nana Patole, state unit chief, Congress. Nana Patole, state unit chief, Congress, was in Pune city on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

He was in the city on Wednesday where he met party workers.

According to Patole, VBA founder Prakash Ambedkar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray will participate in a meeting in Delhi.

“Sharad Pawar has already discussed with Ambedkar and the next round of talks will take place in Delhi. All the alliance partner leaders including Ambedkar be present in the meeting,” Patole said on Wednesday.

Patole said the party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. “Instead of just seat sharing, we will focus on winning Lok Sabha constituencies. Whichever party will have winning merit, will get preference to contest from that Lok Sabha constituency.”