close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Discussion on VBA joining INDIA alliance in Delhi this month: Nana Patole

Discussion on VBA joining INDIA alliance in Delhi this month: Nana Patole

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 09:41 PM IST

Sharad Pawar has already discussed with Ambedkar and the next round of talks will take place in Delhi. All the alliance partner leaders including Ambedkar be present in the meeting, he said

The next round of talks with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for its inclusion in the Opposition alliance will take place in Delhi, said Nana Patole, state unit chief, Congress.

Nana Patole, state unit chief, Congress, was in Pune city on Wednesday. (HT FILE)
Nana Patole, state unit chief, Congress, was in Pune city on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

He was in the city on Wednesday where he met party workers.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

According to Patole, VBA founder Prakash Ambedkar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray will participate in a meeting in Delhi.

“Sharad Pawar has already discussed with Ambedkar and the next round of talks will take place in Delhi. All the alliance partner leaders including Ambedkar be present in the meeting,” Patole said on Wednesday.

Patole said the party is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections. “Instead of just seat sharing, we will focus on winning Lok Sabha constituencies. Whichever party will have winning merit, will get preference to contest from that Lok Sabha constituency.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out