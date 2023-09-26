Doctor held in Pune for alleged rape of medical student

The police have arrested a 26-year-old doctor from Dhankavdi following allegations of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female doctor aspirant student in Narayanpeth area. The accused physician runs a clinic at Narayan Peth where the incident took place around 9:45 pm on Saturday, according to the police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The survivor filed a police complaint.

According to the police, the accused and the survivor became friends via a social media networking site. The accused was also taking online coaching classes of physiotherapy at a medical institute in Pune where the survivor had taken admission.

Vishrambaug police station officials said the accused called the complainant to meet him at his clinic on Saturday night. During their meeting, the accused allegedly offered her alcohol and sexually assaulted her.

Reshma Salunkhe, sub-inspector, Vishrambaug Police Station said, “The accused is in police custody after filing a case against him.”

