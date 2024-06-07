Edu dept to hold RTE lottery at 11 am on Friday

PUNE: The school education department will conduct the online lottery for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act at 11 am on Friday, June 7, at the State Council of Educational Research and Training hall in Pune in the presence of dignitaries from the department. The online lottery will be broadcast live through video conferencing while parents can check the RTE admissions’ draw from the comfort of their homes. As the lottery results will be announced after hearing the petition filed by some English medium schools, parents will have to wait for a few more days for RTE admissions this year. School education department will conduct the online lottery for admissions under RTE Act at 11 am on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A total of 242,972 applications have been received for admission to 105,399 seats in 9,217 schools in the state. Although the lottery will be drawn, parents of children waiting for admission will have to wait for a few more days for admission. Earlier, the education department had given priority to RTE admissions only in government, aided and self-financed schools. Due to this, some English medium schools had admitted other students to those seats without keeping the RTE seats reserved. Due to this, these schools have filed a petition in the high court. The RTE petition was heard in the month of June and a decision will be taken on June 12.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

State director of primary education Sharad Gosavi said, “The education department had already registered all medium schools for RTE admission before the court stayed the RTE admission process. However, it is noticed that some schools have given admission against the RTE seats. Hence, the picture about this issue will be clear only after the court hearing.”