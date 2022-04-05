Edu dept warns schools of losing registration over hiring ‘illegal’ bouncers
PUNE Coming down hard on schools over ‘illegal’ appointment of bouncers, deputy director of education Pune Audumbar Ukirde has decided to send a report to the state government seeking cancellation of registration of such schools.
The education department has taken the move after two recent incidents in which parents were allegedly manhandled by bouncers or security guards of the school.
On March 9, one of the parents of a student at Kline Memorial School in Bibwewadi complained about female bouncers beating her and manhandling over school fees-related issue. Education minister Varsha Gaikwad also took serious cognizance of the matter. Gaikwad has instructed all schools for not keeping any such bouncers on school premises or face strict action.
On April 4, one of the parents of a student at Euro School in Undri area was manhandled by a female security guard.
“It is not at all allowed to keep bouncers illegally on school premises. Henceforth, request will be made to the state authorities to cancel registration of any school found appointing such bouncers,” said Ukirde.
Meanwhile, Euro School released a statement that reads “EuroSchool Undri has always ensured uninterrupted learning and has provided unrestricted online access to all students, in spite of a few parents intentionally choosing not to pay the overdue, legitimate school fee. All the resources including the required books were made available throughout the academic year 2021-22. The fee, which was requested, is approved by the Executive Committee of Parent Teachers Association and is well within the norms prescribed by the Maharashtra Fee Regulation Act 2011. The students whose parents have chosen not to pay the fee in spite of several reminders and requests, are issued Leaving Certificates after completing the academic year to enable them to take admission in any other school of their choice.”
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
