Exam security, stable pattern top MPSC reform agenda

Pune: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is set to introduce major changes across the exam process, from question-paper setting and printing to transportation and distribution, in a bid to prevent paper leaks and restore candidates’ confidence. V Radha, additional chief secretary, general administration department (services) and chairperson of the high-level task force (centre) at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday. MPSC is set to introduce major changes across the exam process, from question-paper setting and printing to transportation and distribution, in a bid to prevent paper leaks. (HT)

Speaking at a press conference at Savitribai Phule Pune University on Saturday, V Radha, additional chief secretary, general administration department (services) and chairperson of the high-level task force, said the government was working towards a secure system in which no individual or agency would have access to complete information about a question paper at any stage. Technology would be extensively used to strengthen security and prevent malpractice.

Director general of police (DGP) Sadanand Date, IT and AI secretary Virendra Singh, Nashik divisional commissioner Pravin Gedam, former UPSC member Air Marshal Ajit Shankarrao Bhosale and IIT Bombay professor Shyamprasad Kargadde were present.

The task force was constituted through a government resolution on September 4 to review recruitment examinations and recommend measures to make them safer, transparent, credible and candidate-friendly. Consultations are being held with students, candidates, teachers, coaching classes and parents across all six divisions.

Around 200 students participated in the Pune consultation, while more than 200 others were awaiting an opportunity to put forward their suggestions, Radha said. The task force has received over 18,000 emails from candidates across Maharashtra.

Candidates sought a stable exam pattern for at least five to eight years, an annual examination calendar, timely declaration of vacancies and stronger grievance-redressal mechanisms. They also demanded that examinations be held strictly as scheduled and that paper leaks and malpractice face zero tolerance.

Radha said the task force was examining ways to strengthen MPSC’s manpower, technical infrastructure, examination centres and grievance mechanisms. The Commission would continue to be responsible for conducting examinations. For the coming year, examinations are likely to continue through the OMR-based system, with measures being considered to strengthen the existing process.

The task force is also studying examination systems followed by the UPSC and public service commissions in Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

Candidates demanded one-time registration and fee payment, uniform evaluation of answer sheets, faster certificate verification for candidates in disability and sports categories, and a clear policy for candidates qualifying for multiple posts.

Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress media and communications department president Akshay Jain demanded an independent grievance cell with complaint tracking and time-bound responses. He sought advance publication of vacancies and strict accountability for negligence and malpractice.

“Students do not want assurances; they want a guarantee of systemic change,” he said.

Candidate Rahul Sasane demanded that recruitment of professors in the state be brought under MPSC to ensure greater transparency. He said candidates wanted immediate policy measures to rebuild trust in the recruitment system. Sasane said around 5,012 professor posts were expected to be filled across Maharashtra and alleged that financial transactions and interference by managements, senior university officials and political representatives were affecting the selection of eligible candidates.