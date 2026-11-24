A former police officer, Abhay Parmar, has been booked by the Shivajinagar police for allegedly misbehaving with a woman resident of Model Colony and assaulting her husband following an altercation. The incident took place on Sunday evening. The latest case has also brought Parmar’s past service record into focus. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC) more

Shivajinagar police have registered a case in connection with the incident.

Girish Dighavkar, senior police inspector at Shivajinagar police station, said, “The issue broke out between the complainant and Parmar, and the matter further escalated, in which, as per the complainant, the accused assaulted them and molested the woman.”

The latest case has also brought Parmar’s past service record into focus. In April 2018, when he was serving as senior police inspector at Kotwali police station in Ahmednagar, he was suspended following the murder of Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Kotkar and Vasant Thube in Kedgaon.

Parmar was then heading the police station and was among the officers involved in the initial investigation. His suspension came amid allegations that the police machinery failed to maintain law and order following the double murder. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was subsequently formed to investigate the case.