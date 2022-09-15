First ‘Road safety cell’ inaugurated at Pune’s Fergusson College

The first ever ‘road safety cell’ to function out of any college or educational institution in the state was inaugurated Wednesday by Fergusson college (autonomous). The aim of the cell is to create awareness about safe driving, conduct learning license tests for students, and give away licenses from the college campus itself. Whereas the state transport department plans to soon issue a circular to start more such ‘road safety cells’ in colleges and university campuses across Maharashtra.

The chief guest at the inauguration ceremony was Jitendra Patil, joint transport commissioner of the state, while senior actor Jaywant Wadkar, Pune regional transport officer Ajit Shinde, Deccan Education Society chairman Sharad Kunte, Fergusson college principal professor Ravindrasinh Pardeshi and officials from the state transport department were also present at the occasion.

Patil said, “For every student who is above 18 years of age, the basic safety lesson for driving needs to be taken and for that reason, we have formed this first ever ‘road safety cell’ in any educational institution in the state here at Fergusson college. It is necessary to prepare a structure of this cell and for that, a committee needs to be formed and I will personally review one year of the cell’s initiatives. Through this cell, students can now get a license from the college campus itself and there is no need to visit the RTO office anymore.”

“Our main motive behind setting up such road safety cells in college campuses is making the application process simpler. However, the learning license test is difficult. To ride a bike or drive a car, it is necessary to get the license and for that, a test for the learning license is conducted which has to be taken seriously by students. We should drive safely so it does not hurt anyone else, and we are soon planning to issue a circular across state RTOs to start such road safety cells in colleges and universities in their respective jurisdictions,” Patil said.

Plans are afoot for the cell to undertake activities related to road safety, skilled driving and spreading awareness about traffic rules throughout the year. Professor Pardeshi said, “We are fortunate to be the first college to have formed such a road safety cell at our campus and our college always takes the lead in such social initiatives for the benefit of students. Today along with students, it is also necessary to sensitise their parents about road safety; when parents tell their children to follow traffic rules and drive safely, only then things can change. Students who want to get a learning license can now give the test from this cell at our college campus and easily get a license here.”

Box

How the ‘road safety cell’ in the college campus will operate:

- Students above the age of 18 can now apply for the learning license test for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers

- They can appear for the online learning license test by uploading necessary documents online and paying the RTO fees

- After successfully completing the test, students will get the learning license copy from the cell itself

- Apart from that, various road safety-related initiatives and programmes will be held throughout the year by the cell