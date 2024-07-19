Forest dept proposes capacity building plan to tackle human-wildlife conflict in Maharashtra

The state forest department in the first week of July proposed a ₹30 crore worth capacity building plan to tackle the rising incidence of human-animal conflict in Maharashtra. The plan includes various elements such as manpower, rescue and patrolling equipment, and awareness programmes, said Shailesh Tembhurnikar, principal chief conservator of forests, head of forest force (HoFF), Maharashtra forest department. As per the data, around 432 people have lost their lives in tiger attacks in the last five years and 90 people have lost their lives in leopard-dominant areas. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Tembhurnikar was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting held at Van Bhavan on Friday, July 19 to discuss various issues of forest rangers and forest guards. N R Praveen, chief conservator of forests (CCF), Pune forest division; Ajay Patil, president, Maharashtra State Forest Guards and Forest Rangers’ Association; and CCFs from five forest divisions including Kolhapur, Dhule, Nashik, Aurangabad and Thane were also present at the meeting.

Tembhurnikar said, “Maharashtra has 64,931 square kilometres of forest area mainly spread in the eastern, western and northern parts. We also have several tiger projects and with conservation efforts, the number of tigers has increased in Maharashtra. It indicates that the state’s predator population has increased. This has also resulted in an increase in incidents of human-wildlife conflict.”

As per the data, around 432 people have lost their lives in tiger attacks in the last five years and 90 people have lost their lives in leopard-dominant areas. Hence, the rising incidence of human-animal conflict raises serious concern and requires urgent attention, Tembhurnikar said.

He said that to deal with this, the department has prepared a detailed action plan which includes elements such as manpower, rescue and patrolling equipment and awareness programmes. The department will set up a Primary Response Team (PRT) with the help of local people. A Quick Response Team (QRT) and Rapid Response Team (RRT) will be set up for conflict areas. Along with that, demand has been put forth for rescue equipment such as tranquilizers, trap cages and patrolling vehicles; and additional manpower for rescue work.

In Pune too, human-wildlife conflict has become a cause for concern in the Junnar, Shirur, Daund, Indapur and Baramati tehsils. As per the forest department data, at least 40 people have died in leopard attacks in the last five years in Pune. Recently, 233 highly sensitive villages across four tehsils of Pune district (Junnar, Ambegaon, Khed and Shirur) have been declared as “potential leopard disaster-prone areas”. Demand has been put forth for 150 cages to capture leopards, 50 staff for various ranges, and two vehicles for patrolling purposes.

Forest dept. to recruit 12,000 forest labourers

At least 12,000 forest labourers will soon be recruited in Maharashtra to protect forest areas in the state that are under threat due to insufficient manpower. A proposal for the same has been submitted to the state government, said Tembhurnikar.

Considering the existing forest area in the state, more than 15,000 forest labourers are required to protect the forest cover. Currently however, only 3,000 forest labourers are working many of whom are due to retire in the next two years. Hence, a proposal has been submitted for fresh recruitment.