Former cabinet minister Madhukar Pichad passes away in Nashik

Former cabinet minister in Maharashtra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Ahmednagar Madhukar Pichad passed away at 84, said his son Vaibhav. Pichad was a prominent tribal leader who represented the Akole assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district from 1980 to 2009 besides serving as cabinet ministers in multiple Congress governments till 1995. (HT FILE)

Pichad was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nashik where he breathed his last on Friday.

Pichad, a tribal leader, started his political career with Congress before joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He was also NCP (undivided) state chief. He spent the last few years with the BJP.

According to his son Vaibhav, Pichad had contracted an infection and was hospitalised a week ago and put on a ventilator. His last rites would be performed in their native Rajur village in Akole at 4 pm on Saturday and before that, the remains would be kept for the final darshan at Akole college and the party office for the public.

Pichad was a prominent tribal leader who represented the Akole assembly constituency in Ahmednagar district from 1980 to 2009 besides serving as cabinet ministers in multiple Congress governments till 1995.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in his condolence message said, “My old colleague Pichad passed away after a prolonged illness. During his political career, he was instrumental in strengthening the position and voice of the Adivasi community. His political career will always be remembered.”

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said news of the demise of senior BJP leader Pichad is deeply saddening. “Starting from the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad, he represented the state legislature for a long time. He successfully handled various responsibilities, including leader of the opposition. While working closely with society, he transformed countless lives. Through dedicated efforts, he built a vast network of party workers..”

According to Fadnavis, Pichad was consistently vocal about the issues faced by the tribal community and established significant educational facilities for the economically backward.

“He laid the foundation for higher education among the tribal population. His contribution to irrigation projects in Akole taluka was remarkable, and he also made a significant impact in the cooperative sector,” said Fadnavis.