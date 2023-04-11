Former CBI officer deposes before court in Dabholkar murder case

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation officer, who investigated the Narendra Dabholkar murder case, during his examination stated that one Durgesh Samant, attached to the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti had instructed Dr Virendrasinh Tawde, one of the key conspirators and accused, to leave other works and completely focus on the ‘Anti-Superstition’ bill, drafted by Dabholkar, through an email. Dabholkar was shot dead by two people on August 20, 2013, on the Omkareshwar bridge in Pune city when he was on a morning walk. (HT FILE PHOTO)

S R Singh, who retired as Superintendent of Police (CBI) and was the investigating officer in the Dabholkar murder case deposed before the special court and was examined as a witness by the prosecution.

On August 20, 2013, Dabholkar was out for a morning walk on the Omkareshwar bridge when he was allegedly shot dead by two assailants.

The special court had previously filed charges against five defendants, identified as Dr Virendra Sinh Tawde, Sharad Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, Adv Sanjeev Punalekar, and Vikram Bhave, and the trial is still ongoing.

During his cross-examination by Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryawanshi, Singh informed the court about how the CBI conducted the murder investigation and transferred it from Pune city police to the central agency.

Singh stated that the murder investigation was initially assigned to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) D S Chauhan.

Singh also stated that during the investigation, he interviewed key prosecution witness Sanjay Sadvilkar, and based on his statement, the CBI later arrested Tawde.

“Tawde was asked to access his email account in front of witnesses, and printouts of the incriminating emails were taken out and signed by the witnesses. It included one email from Durgesh Samant, a national spokesperson for the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), in which he directed Tawde to focus on the Anddha Shradhha bill and leave other work alone, Singh told the court.