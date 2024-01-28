Former MLA’s son booked for raping Marathi actress

PUNE: Former MLA Ravikant Patil’s son on Friday was booked for raping a Marathi actress on the pretext of marriage, police said. The Accused has been identified as Viraj Ravikant Patil resident of Soregaon in Solapur. Police said as per the complaint filed by a 32-year-old woman, an FIR has been registered against the accused on Friday at Vimantal police station. The incident was reported between August 2023 to January 2024. Police further said the accused, on the pretext of marriage, raped the complainant several times. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The complainant states that the accused, already married, initially connected with her through Facebook in August 2023. He purportedly promised to divorce his wife and marry her, leading to a consensual sexual relationship.

Police further said the accused, on the pretext of marriage, raped the complainant several times. And when she was insisting on marrying him, the accused started ignoring her calls. When the woman approached the accused and asked him for marriage, the accused at gunpoint threatened her and clarified that he would not marry her.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 376 (2) (n), 377, 323, 504, and 506, along with sections of the Indian Arms Act.