Former Pimpri-Chinchwad mayor joins Shiv Sena, may contest LS polls

Sanjog Waghere, who previously served as mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad and was president of the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) city unit, joined Shiv Sena (UBT) in Uddhav Thackeray’s presence on Saturday and is likely to be nominated as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency. Waghere had recently met Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence when the former decided to switch sides. (HT PHOTO)

Waghere, a three-time corporator of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is known to be close to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who rebelled against uncle Sharad Pawar and joined ranks with BJP to share power. After the NCP was split between two factions in July 2023, Waghere maintained a low profile and reduced his political activities. Later, he aligned himself with the Ajit Pawar-led faction.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

After inducting him into the party at a small function in Matoshree in Mumbai, Uddhav Thackeray said, “You have come here with the vow of bringing party in power when there is no power. Some went there out of desperation to retain power. This is the difference between self-respect and betrayal.”

Waghere had recently met Uddhav Thackeray at his Mumbai residence when the former decided to switch sides. If the party fields him from the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, Waghere is likely to be locked in a battle against sitting MP Shrirang Barne.