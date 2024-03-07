 GST officer held in Pune for accepting ₹3,000 bribe - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / GST officer held in Pune for accepting 3,000 bribe

GST officer held in Pune for accepting 3,000 bribe

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 07, 2024 08:20 PM IST

An FIR has been registered at Yerawada police station against the accused officer identified as Malti Ramesh Kathale (43), currently posted at the state GST department office

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a state official for accepting a bribe of 3,000 in exchange for issuing a Goods and Services Tax (GST) number.

An FIR has been registered at Yerawada police station against the accused officer identified as Malti Ramesh Kathale (43), currently posted at the state GST department office in Yerawada.

Acting on a complaint, ACB sleuths laid a trap and arrested the officer red-handed while accepting the bribe money.

Subsequently, a case has been lodged against Kathale for offences under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Amol Tambe, superintendent of police, ACB-Pune range, appealed to the citizens to report any government employee demanding a bribe.

Citizens can approach the ACB headquarters situated in the central building opposite Sassoon Hospital in Pune or call toll-free number 1064.

Thursday, March 07, 2024
