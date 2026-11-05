‘Hang yourself with your daughter’: Prosecution alleges taunts by woman’s in-laws

According to the prosecution, the woman was repeatedly taunted over her alleged inability to meet her in-laws’ demands for money and valuables. Police told the court that she was allegedly told: “If you cannot bring the money or articles we have asked for, why don’t you go to another flat and hang yourself along with your daughter using a rope or dupatta from the ceiling fan?” The woman’s family members, relatives and social activists staged a protest outside the Pune district court in Shivajinagar on Wednesday, demanding justice. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Special Public Prosecutor Bhagyashree Dagle-Sancheti, along with advocates Pushkar Patil and Ruturaj Pasalkar, representing the complainant, argued that custodial interrogation was necessary to establish the role of each accused, verify the alleged dowry demands and ascertain whether others were involved in the harassment.

The prosecution submitted that the accused needed to be questioned together to establish the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the woman’s death. It also sought their custody to ascertain the whereabouts of the other accused and investigate the alleged offence.

Accepting the prosecution’s submissions, the court remanded Mangal and Arvind in police custody till November 7.

Meanwhile, the woman’s family members, relatives and social activists staged a protest outside the Pune district court in Shivajinagar on Wednesday, demanding justice. They called for strict action against those allegedly responsible for her death.