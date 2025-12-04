Illegal app-based bikes to face criminal charges as Maharashtra govt renews rule

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Wednesday ordered a sweeping crackdown on app-based bike taxi platforms, directing officials to file criminal cases against companies for flouting rules, such as allowing the use of private vehicles for commercial rides. The state government recently rolled out its new bike taxi policy, after which several ride-sharing platforms began expanding services aggressively. (Photo for representation)( Praful Gangurde)

The state government recently rolled out its new bike taxi policy, after which several ride-sharing platforms began expanding services aggressively. However, Sarnaik said many platforms were onboarding riders without offering any training in road rules, safety protocols or passenger handling. He also accused them of using private, non-transport two-wheelers for commercial rides—a violation he described as “serious and deliberate”.

Government concerns escalated after the recent death of a 49-year-old woman in Mumbai, who was killed when a truck hit the bike taxi she was travelling on. Police later booked the directors of the ride-sharing platorm as the scooter used was a private vehicle.

Sarnaik said he has also received a growing number of complaints from citizens about unsafe and unregulated bike taxi operations in Mumbai and other cities. In response, he has instructed officials to file FIRs directly against the owners of ride-sharing companies.

“What these companies are doing in some other states — disregarding rules and running illegal operations — will not be allowed in Maharashtra,” said Sarnaik. “Passenger safety comes first. The government will support app-based companies that follow regulations, ensure rider training and avoid exploiting drivers. But those that misuse untrained riders, violate rules and put lives at risk will face continuous action.”

Sarnaik clarified that riders would not be individually targeted. “Every time a bike is caught transporting passengers illegally, FIRs will be filed against the respective app-based company, not the rider,” he said.

Acting on Sarnaik’s orders, the transport department conducted checks near Ghatkopar railway station and allegedly caught several riders using private vehicles for bike taxi services. Some riders were also found exceeding speed limits, officials said.

On December 2, the transport department filed a criminal case against a ride-sharing platform for continuing its operations despite explicit legal restrictions. A similar case was also registered at the APMC police station in Vashi against a company for allegedly running illegal bike-taxi services using private petrol-powered two-wheelers. According to the state’s new bike taxi policy, only electric two-wheelers are permitted.

The Vashi complaint said that three private two-wheelers operating as bike taxis were seized during an inspection in the APMC area on December 2.

Transport officials said that further checks will continue across Airoli, Vashi, Nerul, Kharghar, and Belapur.