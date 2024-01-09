Inspired by the movie “Mulshi Pattern” accused hatched murder plan of Mohol

The interrogation of suspects so far has led police to believe that key arrested accused Sahil alias Munna Santosh Polekar (20), drew inspiration from the famous Marathi movie “Mulshi Pattern” to meticulously plan the murder of notorious gangster Sharad Mohol. Incidently the film is based on the rise of Sandeep Mohol as a gangster. Polekar, currently in police custody, was among those with two others fired at Sharad Mohol and gunned him down in broad daylight on January 5 near his residence at Sutardara in Kothrud area. (HT PHOTO)

Polekar, currently in police custody, was among those with two others fired at Sharad Mohol and gunned him down in broad daylight on January 5 near his residence at Sutardara in Kothrud area.

According to police sources, Polekar, a close associate of Mohol, was deeply influenced by the narrative of “Mulshi Pattern”, which depicts the socio-economic struggles in the Mulshi region and the rise of vigilante justice. The accused, it is reported, drew parallels between the movie’s storyline and the circumstances surrounding Mohol’s criminal empire.

The police investigation till now has uncovered that suspects meticulously planned the operation, reminiscent of the modus operandi depicted in the movie.

Complainant Arun Dhumal in the Sharad Mohol murder case said that the assailants after firing at the criminal chanted the name of another gangster of Pune. However, the police believe that the statement of the gangster’s aide is to mislead the investigation. The complainant on Sunday told the police that after the brutal attack on Mohol the assailants chanted the name of another gangster.

The accused’s familiarity with the gangster’s routine and vulnerabilities played a crucial role in executing the plan.

According to Polekar, Mohol was arrogant and short tempered by nature. He used to shout at Polekar over trivial issues. Remembering one such incident, Polekar informed police that Mohol was very keen about his social gathering and used to click photographs of each and every public event.

Mohol used to share photographs on his various social media handles. In one such event, Mohol asked Polekar to click good photographs. After checking photographs, Mohol was not happy and hence he slammed Polekar in front of other gang members.

“Because of such small incidents, Polekar’s anger against Mohol reached the tipping point, and finally he decided to eliminate Mohol in order to take his place in the gang,” said official.

Meanwhile police commissioner Retesh Kumaarr has decided that Sharad Mohol murder case will be handed over to the crime branch and assistant commissioner of police Sunil Tambe will be the investigation officer in this case.

There were around 90 call between assailants and two arrest lawyers including Ravindra Chavan and Sanjay Uddan, police investigation and technical analysis has revealed.