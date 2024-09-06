‘Institutional and management admissions should be carried out as per rules’

State common entrance test (CET) cell commissioner Dilip Sardesai has issued strict instructions that institutional and management admissions should be carried out as per the rules by colleges of vocational courses such as engineering, management, pharmacy and hotel management, and that illegal admissions to these colleges will be cancelled. Sardesai has also directed the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) to issue instructions to educational institutions to conduct the admission process in a fair and transparent manner. Admission of institutional and management quota has started before the end of the rounds of admission procedures carried out by the CET cell by reputed educational institutions in Pune, which is expected to proceed as per rule 13. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

However, Yuva Sena joint secretary Kalpesh Yadav had complained to Sardesai about educational institutions including the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT) admitting students based on large financial transactions. Following the complaint, Sardesai on Thursday issued a circular and ordered the director of the DTE in this regard.

The circular stated, “By reviewing the admission process in educational institutions, institutional and management admissions will be carried out strictly as per the provisions of rule 13 of the admission process information booklets”. Sardesai also directed to ensure that the proceedings are effectively monitored.

The complaint of entry of management quota has been submitted as evidence at the PICT. The institution needs to be made aware that illegal admissions will be cancelled at the level of the Admission Regulatory Authority (ARA). Sardesai has instructed the DTE that a detailed report on this matter should be sent.