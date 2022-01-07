International flight operations resume from Pune airport

PUNE After a gap of 21 months, international flight operations from Lohegaon airport in Pune resumed with the flight taking off for Sharjah on Friday at 10pm.

“SpiceJet now connects Pune to Sharjah from January 7, 2022. Passengers are requested to reconfirm timings from the concerned airline,” Pune airport wrote in a tweet.

SpiceJet flight no SG 8938/788 departed for Sharjah at 21:50 hours. The flight came from Delhi.

The service is being launched under the ‘Air bubble agreement’ and will be the first flight to Sharjah (UAE) after the Covid-19 break.

The ‘Air bubble’ agreement says, “Both countries agree with certain conditions that they have no objection to operating the airline even during the pandemic”.

In the pre-Covid times, SpiceJet had flights for Sharjah.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “The response of Pune- Sharjah is good, we are getting good loads on the flight.”

“The flight is almost full,” said the Pune airport official on condition of anonymity. The number of passengers travelling for Sharjah was not shared by the official or SpiceJet.

Since December 2020, the administration has been trying to get approval by sending proposals at various levels.

“More flights for other international centres will also start soon. Passengers must follow all the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said the official.

Before the first lockdown, Pune airport had two international flights to Dubai which were operated by SpiceJet and Air India Express.

As per fresh guidelines for international travellers issued on Friday, all travellers should submit complete and factual information in self-declaration form on the air Suvidha portal.

Uploading the negative RT-PCR report is a must. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey. Travellers coming from high-risk countries to undergo RT-PCR test – If the flyer is positive then the sample will be sent to genome sequencing after being admitted to an isolation facility.

If tested negative, home quarantine for seven days and then RT-PCR test on the eighth day which is to be uploaded again on Air Suvidha portal.

The flyers who are coming from other countries – A random sample of 2% of travellers to undergo RT-PCR testing on arrival. Home quarantine for seven days is compulsory.

Children under five years of age are exempted from pre and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for Covid-19 on arrival or during the home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocols.