 Kesarkar reviews preparedness for Class 10, 12 exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Kesarkar reviews preparedness for Class 10, 12 exams

Kesarkar reviews preparedness for Class 10, 12 exams

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Feb 07, 2024 08:36 AM IST

State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday held a meeting with senior education officers in Pune to review preparedness for Class 10 and 12 exams

Pune: The State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday held a meeting with senior education officers in Pune to review preparedness for Class 10 and 12 exams. The critical subject of educational institutions not providing their premises and buildings during board exams was discussed, and the State Education Board issued stringent orders to avoid any problems this year during the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday held a meeting with senior education officers in Pune to review preparedness for Class 10 and 12 exams. (HT FILE)
State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday held a meeting with senior education officers in Pune to review preparedness for Class 10 and 12 exams. (HT FILE)

“All of the preparations for the board examinations have been completed, and we met with the directors of all educational institutions on Monday to discuss the use of their facilities to hold the exams. “All of them have agreed to this, and there will be no problems this year during the exam period,” said state board president Sharad Gosavi.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Apart from that all teaching and non-teaching staff unions have been urged to work in tandem with the board to conduct the exams effectively, he said.

“All teaching and non-teaching unions have agreed to work with us even during paper checking exercise,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On