Kesarkar reviews preparedness for Class 10, 12 exams

Pune: The State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday held a meeting with senior education officers in Pune to review preparedness for Class 10 and 12 exams. The critical subject of educational institutions not providing their premises and buildings during board exams was discussed, and the State Education Board issued stringent orders to avoid any problems this year during the Class 10 and 12 board exams. State Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday held a meeting with senior education officers in Pune to review preparedness for Class 10 and 12 exams. (HT FILE)

“All of the preparations for the board examinations have been completed, and we met with the directors of all educational institutions on Monday to discuss the use of their facilities to hold the exams. “All of them have agreed to this, and there will be no problems this year during the exam period,” said state board president Sharad Gosavi.

Apart from that all teaching and non-teaching staff unions have been urged to work in tandem with the board to conduct the exams effectively, he said.

“All teaching and non-teaching unions have agreed to work with us even during paper checking exercise,” he added.