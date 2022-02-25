Lawyer booked for raping his client in Pune

Pune: A 64-year-old lawyer was booked on charges of rape after his 38-year-old client lodged an FIR with Dattawadi police station alleging that she had been raped by her counsel since 2013.

The lawyer, a resident of Vijay Nagar colony, has been charged for allegedly raping the victim on a number of occasions since 2013 on the pretext of providing her justice. The victim was not getting along well with her husband, stayed alone and at that time had met the lawyer who promised to fight her cases. He sexually exploited her, caused mental and physical stress to the victim, the complaint stated.