Lawyer booked for raping his client in Pune
Pune: A 64-year-old lawyer was booked on charges of rape after his 38-year-old client lodged an FIR with Dattawadi police station alleging that she had been raped by her counsel since 2013.
The lawyer, a resident of Vijay Nagar colony, has been charged for allegedly raping the victim on a number of occasions since 2013 on the pretext of providing her justice. The victim was not getting along well with her husband, stayed alone and at that time had met the lawyer who promised to fight her cases. He sexually exploited her, caused mental and physical stress to the victim, the complaint stated.
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.