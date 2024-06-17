Maha, local bodies to jointly raise funds for land acquisition for Pune Airport runway expansion

Funds for acquisition of 35 acres of land for expansion of the Pune Airport runway will be jointly raised by the state government and local bodies including the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations (PMC and PCMC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). Mohol said that he will meet union defence minister Rajnath Singh next week regarding one of the permissions necessary for expansion of the Pune Airport runway. (HT PHOTO)

Minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation and cooperation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday reviewed various pending works and issues at the Pune Airport and said that 60% of the finance will come from the state government, 20% from the PMC, and 10% each from the PCMC and PMRDA.

“We want to acquire around 35 acres of private land for the runway extension project for which the other process has almost been completed. Now the remuneration for this land needs to be given to the landowners for which we have finalised a formula,” said Mohol after attending the review meeting. “The formula is that 60% of the amount will be given by the state government, 20% by the PMC, and 10% each by the PCMC and PMRDA,” Mohol said.

“Today, we held an independent review meeting about various issues related to Pune Airport in which the main issue was starting operations of the new terminal building apart from runway extension-related issues and several other issues,” Mohol said.

Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke, Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar, and several other senior officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were also present at the review meeting.

Mohol said that he will meet union defence minister Rajnath Singh next week regarding one of the permissions necessary for expansion of the Pune Airport runway.

“This issue is also being followed by state chief minister Eknath Shinde and both the deputy chief ministers. Land acquisition is a state government subject and so, this entire process needs to be continuously followed,” Mohol said.

“Now the issue that remains is about the Obstacle Limitation Surfaces (OLS) Survey for which the ministry of defence’s (MoD’s) permission is required. So as soon as I go back to Delhi in the coming week, I am going to meet honourable defence minister Rajnath Singh and get the permission on priority. We will also try to have an in-person or online combined meeting with Rajnath Singh, Eknath Shinde, both deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra, and officials of all the concerned authorities,” Mohol said.

Currently C-type aircraft with sizes ranging from 24 to 36 metres can fly from Pune Airport. D-type aircraft have sizes ranging between 36 and 52 metres while E-type aircraft have sizes ranging between 52 and 65 metres.