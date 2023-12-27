Maha seeing gradual increase in temperature, chances of light rain between Dec 30 and Jan 2

With a change in wind direction and reduced impact of northern cooler winds in some areas, Maharashtra has started experiencing a gradual increase in temperature in many places. Moreover, the expected interaction with opposite winds in the coming days may result in seasonal rain in some areas of the state between December 30 and January 2, 2024. There are chances, albeit very low, of light rainfall in Pune city, too, said a senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Last week, most areas in Maharashtra experienced a drop in temperature. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Last week, most areas in Maharashtra experienced a drop in temperature. While temperature was at normal level in districts in Marathwada and Konkan, minimum temperature was below normal level in many districts in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Temperature started rising in the last 24 hours as the impact of northern cooler winds reduced.

As for Pune city, it is not only seeing a gradual increase in minimum temperature in many areas but also a significant increase in maximum temperature which is currently on the higher side of normal by four degrees Celsius. This increase in temperature is expected to remain constant till January 2, and the forecast also indicates that Pune may experience light rainfall in isolated areas between December 30 and January 2, 2024.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “There is a chance of light rain on New Year’s Day at isolated places in northeastern Maharashtra. As predicted earlier, a western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 30 and due to its interaction with easterly winds, light isolated rain is likely over northwestern and central India including Maharashtra between December 30 and January 2, 2024.” The northern and eastern parts of Maharashtra which include Vidarbha and some parts of Marathwada and central Maharashtra are likely to experience light rainfall during this period. While chances are very low, Pune city may also experience light rain during this time, Kashyapi said.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Shivajinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature of 31.3 degrees Celsius. Other areas including Pashan, Hadapsar and Haveli tehsils recorded an increase in minimum temperature by one to two degrees Celsius.