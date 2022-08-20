Maha-Metro gets 7th rake at Range Hills depot
The Maha-Metro received 7th three-coach train (34 train set) at Range Hills depot on August 18
The Maha-Metro received 7th three-coach train (34 train set) at Range Hills depot on August 18. This is the first train set, which is received at the Range Hills Depot as the earlier six train sets were received at the Hill View Park Car depot and they have been in use between the Vanaz – Garware section, officials said on Saturday.
“The rake received at the Range Hill Depot would be commissioned and later it will be used for trials between the Phugewadi to Civil Court section,” said a Maha-Metro official.
The Range Hills depot is also nearing completion. Depot has all facilities for the maintenance trains sets. The Range Hills depot also has an Operation & Command Centre (OCC). The OCC is the main control centre for monitoring and controlling of the trains of the entire 33.2 km metro route.
The Maha-Metro has planned a subway for commuters to reach Shivajinagar court to avoid road crossing, officials said. In order to avoid parking problem considering lack of space at the existing stations which are currently operational, Maha-Metro has also planned ample parking at Civil Court station in Shivajinagar, which will be an interchange hub.
According to Maha-Metro officials, overall master plan development is being planned in two phases at Civil Court station. First phase will have only interchange station of Line-1 and Line-2 that is planned to complete by December 2022. Second phase is envisaged as a Central Business District (C), which will comprise of three metro stations along with 10 lakh sqft commercial development and bus terminus within the premises.
“Civil Court station is one of the largest station of Pune metro rail project due to its interchange type configuration, it is important to plan for appropriate access to and from neighbourhood areas, either by means of NMT (non-motorised transport), auto/taxi, e-rickshaw feeder system, bus/feeder systems or any other modes of transport. Ample parking is provided for cars and two-wheelers to ensure convenient last-mile connectivity,” Maha-Metro officer said.
Civil Court is one of the deepest underground stations with rail level of about 28 metres below ground. The central skylight provides natural light up to platform level of underground station. The proposed elevated station of corridor 2 crosses diagonally over underground station with common Interchange lobby at ground level, depicting the merge of corridor 1 and corridor 2. Elevated station rail level is about 14 metres above ground.
-
After 18 years, Peshwa-era monument restoration nears completion
Vishrambaugwada, one of the last structures built by the Peshwas in Pune, will finally be fully open for public after the restoration project that began in 2003. The Pune Municipal Corporation spent Rs eight crore and signed 40 contracts as part of the restoration plan that dragged for 18 years. The conservation work was undertaken in 2003 by prominent heritage conservationist partnership firm Badawe Sowani Kalamdani Architects.
-
Police arrest three in ATM theft attempt at Nigdi
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons while they were trying to break into an ATM at Transportnagar in Nigdi on Friday. The accused have been identified as Rajendra Popat Bade (35) of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district, Krishna Rajput (28) of Shigaon, Pune and Shashank Ghodeswar (24) of Chatuhshrungi in Pune. Assistant police inspector S Karode said the police suspect that the accused were under the influence of alcohol when they attempted the crime.
-
Incomplete structure near Pune airport invites comments from netizens
Social media was abuzz over a structure placed at the intersection road leading to Pune Airport as part of beautification project. Following a series of tweets, the Airports Authority of India stated that the plan is carried out by the Pune Municipal Corporation. Many tweeted that the structure resembles cucumber and lemon leading to hilarious comments. Architect-planner Anagha Paranjape-Purohit tweeted the picture and received responses from twitter users, including AAI twitter handle.
-
Union minister applauds startup founders at CSIR’s bldg inauguration
Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated Council of Scientific and Industrial Research's new building complex in the city and interacted with startup founders. Singh also appealed to industries to partner with such success stories to make India startup ecosystem more vibrant and result-oriented.
-
Delhi reports 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine fatalities
Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,109 fresh Covid-19 cases, with an increased positivity rate of 11.23 per cent, and nine fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. Delhi on Friday had logged 1,417 Covid-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities. On Thursday, the city recorded 1,964 Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.
