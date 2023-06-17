Mahavitaran to improve power infra at Chakan MIDC

PUNE: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) also known as Mahavitaran has initiated works worth ₹15.49 crore to improve the power supply (infrastructure) at Chakan Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Mahavitaran chief engineer of the Pune Circle, Rajendra Pawar, held a meeting with the president of the Federation of Chakan Industries, Dilip Batwal; industrialists Vinod Jain and Anil Bajaj; and 65 other representatives of the federation to address the issue of regular and seamless power supply. MSEDCL also known as Mahavitaran has initiated works worth ₹ 15.49 crore to improve the power supply (infrastructure) at Chakan MIDC. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pawar said, “This is the first meeting with industry representatives after taking charge as chief engineer of the Pune Circle. We discussed various issues to strengthen the power network and supply uninterrupted power to industries. MSEDCL gets ₹1,500 crore in revenue from the Pune Circle which includes Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and the rural parts of Pune district and, of this, ₹750 crore is from industries.”

“We have undertaken infrastructure strengthening work worth ₹15.49 crore. Work has already started which includes the construction of three new switching stations, an increase in capacity of one existing switching station, installation of 35 kilometres of new underground lines, alleviation of overloaded lines, and the deployment of six new ring main units,” Pawar said.

During the meeting, Pawar highlighted the accomplishments under the SSMR and Dindayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti schemes, including the completion of two new switching stations, 142 ring main units and 28 kilometres of high-pressure power lines. Pawar instructed deputy executive engineer Vijay Gargote; assistant engineer Ramprasad Narwade; and customer representatives including Chetan Patil, Anil Bhosale, Abhijit Dev, Santosh Hande and Lokesh Jain to address the issue of industries on a priority basis.