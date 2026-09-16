Man acquitted in 2019 wife murder case over evidence gaps

PUNE: The Additional Sessions Court in Junnar has acquitted a 69-year-old man accused of murdering his wife in 2019, citing gaps in the prosecution’s case, including lack of evidence placing him with the deceased, inconclusive forensic evidence and failure to rule out the possibility that her injuries were caused by a fall. Additional Sessions Court in Junnar acquits 69-year-old man accused of murdering his wife in 2019, citing gaps in the prosecution’s case. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Additional Sessions Judge SB Shelar acquitted Bhagwan Narayan Rode under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with a 2019 FIR registered at Narayangaon Police Station. The judgment was pronounced on September 10, 2026.

According to the prosecution, Bhagwan worked on a farm and lived with his wife in rooms behind a bungalow. On the night of August 18, 2019, the couple allegedly quarrelled. The following morning, Bhagwan’s wife Mandabai Bhagwan Rode was found lying injured and bleeding on the floor of the room. A report was subsequently lodged with the police.

The prosecution relied on circumstantial evidence, alleged recovery of weapons, medical evidence, seized clothes and other articles, and the police investigation.

However, the court found that a crucial link — proving Bhagwan’s presence with his wife at the relevant time — was missing.

The court examined two prosecution witnesses who had reached the spot after being informed about the incident and neither had seen Bhagwan at the scene. The court noted that no test identification parade appeared to have been conducted and said the circumstances created “ample doubt” about the accused’s identity and presence.

The prosecution relied on the alleged recovery of a sickle and iron pestle from Bhagwan. However, the court said the recovery alone did not establish his involvement. The weapons were not shown to the medical officer to determine whether they could have caused the injuries.

Forensic evidence also failed to connect Bhagwan to the crime. The deceased had blood group B, while Bhagwan’s was A. Although blood was detected on the recovered weapons, the ABO grouping was inconclusive.

The court also questioned the medical evidence. The autopsy found multiple injuries, including a head injury, subdural haemorrhage and rib fractures. However, during cross-examination, the medical officer admitted that a fall, particularly given the deceased’s age, could have caused some injuries.

Bhagwan was acquitted under Section 235(1) of the CrPC. The court directed that the case be referred to the District Legal Services Authority for consideration of his compensation claim.