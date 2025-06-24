Man beats daughter to death for scoring low marks in test in Sangli; held

A 16-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death by her father, a schoolteacher, for scoring low marks in the mock NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam in Sangli district, police said on Monday. According to the police, the minor had scored 95% in her Class 10 exams and aspired to become a doctor. She was staying in Atpadi for the last three years preparing for NEET exams. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred at Nelkaranji Village in Atpadi tehsil on Friday night, an official said.

He said that the accused, Dhondiram Bhosale, 45, was upset with his daughter, a Class 12 student, for low marks in the test, and there was a dispute between the two. The official said the accused grabbed the wooden handle of a stone grinder used for making flour and attacked the girl with it in the presence of his wife and son.

According to the police, the minor had scored 95% in her Class 10 exams and aspired to become a doctor. She was staying in Atpadi for the last three years preparing for NEET exams. The incident took place when she came to the native village to attend a family function.

“The teen was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where she died during treatment. The autopsy report revealed that she died of multiple injuries,” said, Vinayak Bahir, senior inspector, Atpadi Police Station.

Based on a complaint by the girl’s mother, the accused was arrested on Sunday and granted police custody till June 24, he said.

Atpadi Police Station has filed case under Sections 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.