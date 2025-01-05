Man killed for refusing to give money for liquor in Loni Kalbhor; one held

Loni Kalbhor police on Sunday arrested an individual for the murder of a man after he refused to give money for liquor, said police. Loni Kalbhor police on Sunday arrested an individual for the murder of a man after he refused to give money for liquor, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on December 15 last year at around 7:30 pm near Laxmi Mata Mandir in Loni Kalbhor.

The accused has been identified as Popat Laxman Mhatre who killed Yogesh Kalbhor, 45, by hitting a cement block on his head.

Police said that on the day of the incident, both the accused and the deceased exchanged heated arguments over a liquor party. When Kalbhor refused to give money, the accused Mhatre got angry and attacked Kalbhor.

According to police, in this fit of range, the accused hit Kalbhor on his head using a cement block and fled from the spot. Residents rushed Kalbhor to the Sassoon General Hospital.

Police said Kalbhor died on December 31 while undergoing treatment.

Relatives of the Kalbor suspected his death and hence approached the police and filed an accidental death case at Loni Kalbhor police station.

During the investigation and technical analysis, it was found that the accused killed the deceased and accordingly police arrested the accused on Sunday. During the questioning, the accused confessed that he had killed Kalbhor as he refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

Initially, a case of accidental death was reported at Loni Kalbhor police station but after the investigation, the murder section was invoked in the case.