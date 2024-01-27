Man kills wife suspecting her character, his body later found in Deccan area

A 30-year-old man strangulated his wife suspecting her character, said police. The incident occurred on January 24 and a case was registered on the same day. On Wednesday, there were heated argument between them in which Chandar strangulated his wife and fled. When their 11-year-old son returned from school, he found his mother’s life less body in the house. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Police said, the accused Chandar Pantekar killed his wife Reshma Pantekar by strangulating her at their residence in Janwadi, Janata Vasahat, and fled away by locking the house.

Later, Chandar’s body was found in Deccan area on January 26, said police.

According to Chaturshrungi police, Chandar worked as a labour and his wife was a maid. Chandar was an alcoholic and the couple use to engage in fights as he suspected his wife’s character.

After initial panchanama police sent her dead body for post mortem. Post mortem report confirmed the murder and accordingly police initiated a search operation of the accused.

Ankush Chintamani, police inspector (crime) said, “Chandar’s body was found in Deccan area on January 26.’’

A case has been registered at Chatushrungi police station under sections of 302(murder).