Mathematical proficiency of Class 3 Maha students behind national average: study
Students of Class 3 in Maharashtra government schools have not fared well in mathematical proficiency as compared to the national average, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)
Students of Class 3 in Maharashtra government schools have not fared well in mathematical proficiency as compared to the national average, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The study was initiated by the Union ministry of education.
According to the findings of the survey, students scored less in number identification and number discrimination. However, in number operations, students scored equal to the national average.
In other categories, such as time measurement, volume measurements and calendar reading, students from Maharashtra have performed near to the national average.
In English, Hindi and Marathi languages, Maharashtra students have performed better than the national average.
The survey was conducted from March 26 to March 31 covering 578 schools across the state. From these schools, 5,308 students and 1,091 teachers participated in the survey.
The aim of the survey was to identify the learning needs and possible gaps observed among students of Class 3.
According to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the ability to read and write and perform basic operations with numbers is a necessary foundation and an indispensable prerequisite for all schooling and lifelong learning.
Harishchandra Gaikwad, president, Pune district principals’ association, said that more innovative ways of teaching can ensure better learning is achieved.
“With two years of Covid pandemic, there is a huge learning gap among students. These can be addressed by understanding the current situation through such surveys. In-depth and long-term strategies can help these students learn better mathematical skills and languages as well,” said Gaikwad.
-
Mysuru royal family recalls 1961 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Bengaluru
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in England, the princess of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. “I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance,” Kamakshi Devi recalled.
-
K’taka CM increases solatium for forest staff to ₹50 lakh
The Karnataka government will hike the solatium from the existing ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh, aimed at ensuring stability and social security to the families of forest officials who died in the line of duty, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. “You protect the forest, the government will protect you,” he said. This year, an afforestation program will be taken up at a cost of ₹100 crore.
-
People dissatisfied with Bharatiya Janata Party rule: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party calling it “both corrupt and conspiratorial”. He said people were dissatisfied with the BJP rule amid all the 'hate-mongering'. “The BJP engages in negative publicity (against adversaries). Baseless and absurd things are being spread about the Samajwadi Party,” he observed. Taking about the previous Samajwadi Party government, Akhilesh said it was a period that saw investments came and development.
-
Elderly woman, son commit suicide in Ludhiana
Tragedy hit a Raikot family twice as a 35-year-old man ended life by consuming poison after finding out that his mother had committed suicide by jumping into a canal. The man had two children, while his wife used to live separately following a matrimonial dispute Police said the body of the 65-year-old woman, who was a resident of New Model Town, Raikot, was fished out from Daddahoor Canal Bridge on Saturday.
-
Villagers asked to relocate to safer areas as Hidkal dam water touches danger mark
People residing on Ghataprabha river banks near Hidkal reservoir in Belagavi district have been asked to move to safer places as water levels rise to dangerous levels in the dam following copious rains in the region. The Hiranyakeshi river in Hukkeri taluk, linked to Hidkal reservoir, is overflowing due to heavy inflow to Markandeya river following incessant rains in Karnataka as well as neighbouring Maharashtra.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics