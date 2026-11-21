Pune: Former Congress MLC and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) senior vice-president Mohan Joshi has been appointed secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and made co-incharge of Karnataka, a Congress-ruled state. Joshi is the first Congress leader from Pune to be appointed to the national-level post. Mohan Joshi appointed AICC secretary, Karnataka co-incharge more

The appointment was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Friday.

“I am grateful to the party leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility. I would work to fulfil the expectations of Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Venugopal and ensure the successful implementation of the party’s programmes,” said Joshi while reacting to his appointment.

Joshi, under whose leadership Congress fought recent civic elections in Pune, has been associated with the party organisation for 45 years and has held several positions, including president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, Pune city Youth Congress and Pune city Congress.

During his eight-year tenure as Pune city Congress president, he undertook several organisational initiatives, earning recognition for what came to be known as the “Pune Congress pattern”. He has also served as MPCC general secretary and contested the Lok Sabha election from Pune. He was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 2008 to 2014 and has served as a party observer in 12 states.