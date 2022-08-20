Most swine flu deaths in 41-70 age group: health department
The deaths include 32 in 41-70 age group, eight (21-40 age group), eight (71-90 age group) and one from one to 10 age group. Of the total deaths, 15 were females and 34 males
Of the 49 swine flu deaths reported in Maharashtra this year, maximum is in the age group of 41 to 70 years, 30 per cent patients suffered from hypertension and 28 per cent had diabetes, as per the data given by the state health department
The deaths include 32 in 41-70 age group, eight (21-40 age group), eight (71-90 age group) and one from one to 10 age group. Of the total deaths, 15 were females and 34 males.
Of all patients, 19 had hypertension and 18 were diagnosed with diabetes mellitus. Eleven patients reported encephalitis, asthma, heart diseases, obesity, hypothyroidism and other diseases. Whereas 15 patients, which constitute 23.81 per cent, reported no comorbidity history.
Of the total deaths reported in the state, nine were recorded in Pune district which is the second highest after Thane that saw 12 patients succumbing to swine flu.
Dr Ashish Bharti, chief, health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that high-risk patients are advised to take vaccination against swine flu.
“We have distributed vaccines at PMC-run hospitals where high-risk patients such as pregnant women and patients with comorbidities are advised to take the vaccine against swine flu,” said Dr Bharti.
The state health department data shows 18 patients lost their lives in the first day of admission, and 13 between 4 and 6 days of hospital treatment.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that so far Maharashtra has reported over 1,449 cases of swine flu.
“We are regularly testing patients for swine flu which has become endemic since the pandemic in 2009. Deaths are largely reported among the higher age group with comorbid conditions,” said Dr Awate.
-
NCC training centre in Gorakhpur soon
Lucknow: A training centre of National Cadet Corps will be opened in Gorakhpur soon. Reviewing the development projects in a meeting with the officers in Gorakhpur on Thursday evening, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed them to acquire 10 acres of land to set up the NCC training centre. A delegation of NCC officers met him and drew his attention towards the establishment of an NCC training centre in the district.
-
Police constable, 3 others booked for raping woman
Palghar: Four men, including a Mumbai police constable, have been booked on charges of kidnapping, raping and extortion based on a complaint filed by a woman. Police officers confirmed that one of the accused, identified as Rajratan Kale, was a constable at a Mumbai police station. However, no one has been arrested so far. While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, the woman said she was forced into a car by police constable Kale.
-
Teachers’ awards to be linked with Board exam performance
The Board examination results of the past 5 years (not less than 90% every year) will be the new criterion. Now, teachers or principals of only those schools will be considered that produced 90% result for 5 years in a row, as per an official. In the new system, there will be different standards for the principals and head teachers. The new process will be implemented from this year.
-
More vials available, vaccination drive to pick up pace in Pune: Health department
The inoculation drive will now pick up pace as the health department has sufficient stock of Corbevax, Covaxin and Covishield, said officials. As per health department officials, 102,760 doses of Covishield, 102,230 doses of Covaxin and 104,540 doses of Corbevax are available in the district. While 29,860 doses of Covishield, 31,410 doses of Covaxin and 23,680 doses of Corbevax are available with Pune Municipal Corporation.
-
Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity
The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water. The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics