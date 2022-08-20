Most swine flu deaths in 41-70 age group: health department

Of the 49 swine flu deaths reported in Maharashtra this year, maximum is in the age group of 41 to 70 years, 30 per cent patients suffered from hypertension and 28 per cent had diabetes, as per the data given by the state health department

The deaths include 32 in 41-70 age group, eight (21-40 age group), eight (71-90 age group) and one from one to 10 age group. Of the total deaths, 15 were females and 34 males.

Of all patients, 19 had hypertension and 18 were diagnosed with diabetes mellitus. Eleven patients reported encephalitis, asthma, heart diseases, obesity, hypothyroidism and other diseases. Whereas 15 patients, which constitute 23.81 per cent, reported no comorbidity history.

Of the total deaths reported in the state, nine were recorded in Pune district which is the second highest after Thane that saw 12 patients succumbing to swine flu.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief, health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that high-risk patients are advised to take vaccination against swine flu.

“We have distributed vaccines at PMC-run hospitals where high-risk patients such as pregnant women and patients with comorbidities are advised to take the vaccine against swine flu,” said Dr Bharti.

The state health department data shows 18 patients lost their lives in the first day of admission, and 13 between 4 and 6 days of hospital treatment.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer, said that so far Maharashtra has reported over 1,449 cases of swine flu.

“We are regularly testing patients for swine flu which has become endemic since the pandemic in 2009. Deaths are largely reported among the higher age group with comorbid conditions,” said Dr Awate.